Fairview Fire surrounded and could be fully contained by Saturday

Another day of relatively cool and humid weather Monday allowed firefighters to make further progress on the Fairview Fire, which they now say they hope to have fully contained by Saturday.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the fire, which remained at 28,307 acres, was 62% contained, That was up from 56% contained Monday night.

On Tuesday, Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser told the Riverside County Board of Supervisors that crews have now surrounded the entire fire with line.

"We are still mopping up, ensuring we have the hot embers out 300 feet all the way around it and improving our lines," he said.

Officials had previously said they hoped to have the fire 100% contained by Monday, but that did not happen.

Firefighters have lifted evacuation orders and warnings in various areas as they made progress and did so again Tuesday. An interactive evacuation area map can be found at https://arcg.is/SHiPW1.

Justin McGough, one of the Cal Fire incident commanders, said firefighters were also preparing to allow residents back to their homes in Sage and Cactus Valley areas on the west and southwest sides of the fire.

Weiser also announced that a recovery call center has been opened to assist residents who had their home damaged or destroyed in the Fairview Fire. The number is 951-358-5134 and the center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Tuesday, 2,256 fire personnel were assigned to the fire, including 235 engines, 25 water tenders and eight helicopters.

The fire has destroyed 21 single-family homes and damaged four more. Another 14 "minor structures" had also been destroyed, while three more were damaged.

Weiser said those relatively small numbers, given that the fire once threatened 1,124 single-family homes, were a testament to both structure protection and firefighting efforts.

Referring to the weekend storm, he added: "And let's be honest, Mother Nature came in and helped us out tremendously on Friday. It came in and really tamped it down."

Two people died and a third was seriously injured trying to escape in the first hours of the fire Sept. 5, Weiser said Tuesday. Since then, no other civilians have been injured.

On Saturday, one battalion chief and one fire captain were injured when a helicopter they had been riding in crashed in a Banning neighborhood while trying to land at the city's airport. The chief added another firefighter had suffered water burns to their face in a recent "radiator incident."

Weiser said efforts have also been helped by about 535,000 gallons of retardant that have been dropped on the fire.

Firefight costs over $25 million

The total cost of the firefighting effort so far is $25.6 million as of Tuesday. About 75% of that will be covered by a grant received from FEMA, and county officials said they intend to seek more state and federal funding to cover costs.

Emergency declarations made by the county and state are part of the effort to seek federal funding.

Going into Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures were expected to stay cooler, cloudier and muggier than normal thanks to lingering mixture from Tropical Storm Kay, while thunderstorms were expected to impact areas east of the fire. Winds were expected to be light to moderate with occasional gusts of up to 15 mph on Wednesday.

