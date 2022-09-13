ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 23, killed in crash at intersection of Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard

By Staff report
 3 days ago
A 23-year-old man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash involving an SUV and motorcycle in the area of Southwest Archer Road and Clarke Butler Boulevard, the Gainesville Police Department reported.

After several calls received by the Combined Communication Center at about 6:31 a.m., police located the driver of the motorcycle, the victim, in the roadway with obvious signs of head trauma, according to the report.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Charges, if any, have not been determined.

