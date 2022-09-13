Read full article on original website
Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0
The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
MDI Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0
The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 at Brewer High School on Thursday, September 15th. The individual set scores were 25-20, 25-22,and 25-4 Trojan Coach Corey Papodapoli had this to say about the match. I think we played a little sloppy at times and gave away a few too...
Brewer Girls Soccer Shuts Out Skowhegan 4-0 for 4th Shutout In a Row
The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team is on a roll, winners of 4 in a row via shutout after defeating the Skowhegan River Hawks 4-0 in Skowhegan on Thursday, September 15th. Bella Tannis and the defense recorded their 4th consecutive shutout. Offensively, the Witches received goals from Devin Horr, Mya Edgecomb,...
Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225
The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225. Brewer's Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low...
Central Girls’ Soccer Beats Mattanawcook Academy 9-0
The Central Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 on Wednesday, September 14th in Corinth. Rylee Speed scored 7 goals, with Izzy Allen and Mary Allen also scoring. Izzy Allen had 2 assists and Kamryn Tyrrell assisted on Mary Allen's goal. Central's Sydney Gray had 2 saves on 4 shots...
Brewer Boys’ Soccer Beats Hampden Academy 1-0
The Brewer Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hampden Academy 1-0 on Wednesday night, September 14th at Hampden Academy in the 2nd game of the home-and-home series. The lone goal was scored by Braden Carr about 30 minutes into the 1st Half. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. After losing their...
MDI Girls’ Soccer Beats GSA 5-1
The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
Skowhegan Field Hockey Defeats Brewer 7-2
The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 7-2 Tuesday night, September 14th under the lights in Brewer. Despite the loss it was a "moral victory" of sorts, as the Witches scored 2 goals, the 1st goals that the River Hawks had allowed all season. Jordin Williams and Bella Pierce found the back of the goalie box for the Witches. Allie Flagg had 2 assists.
Golf Score – Nokomis 177 Lawrence 197
The Nokomis Warriors Golf Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 14 at Fogg Brook Resort in Palmyra 177-197. Nokomis' SJ Welch was the medalist with a low round of 40. Here are the individual scores. Nokomis - 177. SJ Welch 40. Alex Grant 41. Daegan Trafton 46. Nathaniel...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
