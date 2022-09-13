ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Beats Foxcroft Academy 2-0

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team defeated Foxcroft Academy 2-0 in Ellsworth under the lights at Del Luce Stadium on Friday night, September 16th. Briana Kane scored her first varsity goal off a cross from Elizabeth Boles with 2:47 left in the 1st half to put Ellsworth up 1-0. Elizabeth Boles...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 at Brewer High School on Thursday, September 15th. The individual set scores were 25-20, 25-22,and 25-4 Trojan Coach Corey Papodapoli had this to say about the match. I think we played a little sloppy at times and gave away a few too...
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225

The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225. Brewer's Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Central Girls' Soccer Beats Mattanawcook Academy 9-0

The Central Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 9-0 on Wednesday, September 14th in Corinth. Rylee Speed scored 7 goals, with Izzy Allen and Mary Allen also scoring. Izzy Allen had 2 assists and Kamryn Tyrrell assisted on Mary Allen's goal. Central's Sydney Gray had 2 saves on 4 shots...
LINCOLN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Boys' Soccer Beats Hampden Academy 1-0

The Brewer Boys' Soccer Team defeated Hampden Academy 1-0 on Wednesday night, September 14th at Hampden Academy in the 2nd game of the home-and-home series. The lone goal was scored by Braden Carr about 30 minutes into the 1st Half. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV. After losing their...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Girls' Soccer Beats GSA 5-1

The MDI Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Tuesday, September 13th, defeating GSA 5-1 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor. Hannah Ford had a hat trick (3 goals) to lead MDI with Elle Yarborough netting 2 goals. Erin Hollis had an assist on a corner kick for the Trojans.
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Skowhegan Field Hockey Defeats Brewer 7-2

The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 7-2 Tuesday night, September 14th under the lights in Brewer. Despite the loss it was a "moral victory" of sorts, as the Witches scored 2 goals, the 1st goals that the River Hawks had allowed all season. Jordin Williams and Bella Pierce found the back of the goalie box for the Witches. Allie Flagg had 2 assists.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Golf Score – Nokomis 177 Lawrence 197

The Nokomis Warriors Golf Team beat the Lawrence Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 14 at Fogg Brook Resort in Palmyra 177-197. Nokomis' SJ Welch was the medalist with a low round of 40. Here are the individual scores. Nokomis - 177. SJ Welch 40. Alex Grant 41. Daegan Trafton 46. Nathaniel...
NEWPORT, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Family Will Be Featured On 'My Lottery Dream Home' Friday

HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV's My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness

Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
wabi.tv

City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That's the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
WMTW

Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

