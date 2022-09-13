Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VC Health Department Reports First Positive-West Nile Virus Bird of 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A bird collected in Danville on Sept. 7 has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year. The Vermilion County Health Department is allowed to submit up to seven...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Sept 18 -24 : National Farm Safety and Health Week
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY FARM BUREAU RELEASE. National Farm Safety and Health Week runs September 18-24. This year’s theme is ‘Protecting Agriculture’s Future.’. Harvest season can be particularly dangerous for farmers with long hours and stress of weather delays, equipment breakdowns or high operating costs,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Hosting Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program at Bremer Conference Center
THE FOLLOWING RELEASE IS ON A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EVENT. THE FOLLOWING PANEL WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE CONVENTION CAFE’S “SUICIDE PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DISCUSSION,” LED BY DR WADE, at 9 AM , SEPTEMBER 22nd, IN THE BREMER CONFERENCE CENTER THEATER. MEET THE PANEL:. Sasha Powell...
dailyeasternnews.com
Minority students say Eastern needs to step up
Minority students discuss Eastern’s lack of acknowledgment for student minorities’ mental health. Daniela Munoz, a senior fashion merchandising and design major, says that she likes to give herself some offline time during the weekend. Munoz is president of the Latin American Student Organization, LASO, a part of the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
STEPUP Marks Five Years of Community Teamwork
It was five Septembers ago that Deanna Witzel had a vision for a new organization to bring the community together to address challenges and create positive outcomes; for solutions to important issues involving the wellness of everyone: such as substance abuse assistance, improved mental health, and general health care and assistance for all. STEPUP was born. And at Friday morning, September 16’s five year commemoration at Second Church of Christ in Danville, Witzel stated that the turnout and the work done thus far, has been wonderful to see.
WTHI
Could Terre Haute's casino plans be forced to change? Problem develops from an unexpected government agency
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's still a hurdle for the Terre Haute casino. It has to deal with the facility's height and proximity to the airport. We've told you before special approvals are needed. The FAA originally gave the okay for its part before the company bought the property.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Helping People Affected by Kirchner Relocation
(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.
People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program. That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Sewer Work Outside Big Lots on Gilbert St: Mon Sept 19th – Wed Sept 21st
Danville, September 15, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that southbound Gilbert St. in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure for sewer. repairs beginning Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 am. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 21, 2022,...
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s […]
newschannel20.com
Amtrak cancels long-distance rides affecting Champaign residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains throughout the United States. The long-distance train from Chicago to New Orleans stops right here in Champaign, affecting many local passengers trying to get to and back from the city. A looming nationwide railroad worker strike is a possibility that will affect many across the country.
illinoisnewsroom.org
GOP Champaign County clerk candidate skeptical about 2020 election results
CHAMPAIGN — GOP county clerk candidate Terrence Stuber told The News-Gazette in August, “I don’t know,” when asked if Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. After that remark, Aaron Ammons, a Democrat and the incumbent clerk, accused Stuber of being “unqualified, ill-informed, and unprepared to serve.”
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
District 118 Board Approves Educational Support Programs for New School Year
(Above) DHS Athletic Director Mark Bacys speaks on behalf of a new DHS workout/exercise program designed to give students a needed outlet. A special District 118 School Board meeting, focused on educational support programs, took place Friday afternoon. Everything was passed after lots of questions, including one program that’s a brand new opportunity at the high school. All five will primarily be funded by COVID relief money, commonly known as ESSER funds, for the next two years. After that, the hope will be to sustain the programs with various grants and other outside sources.
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Charleston Fire: ‘Do not paint hydrants’
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said on Tuesday that while it can appreciate artistry, it asked people not to paint fire hydrants adjacent to their properties. This request comes as firefighters conduct hydrant testing this month. Officials said hydrants in town are supposed to be painted yellow and blue and are color-coordinated […]
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy
Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
