masonwebtv.com
Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run
A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn
Auburn police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North. The victim was killed after being hit by the suspect’s car on the west side of the street.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
Driver in custody after second fatal hit-and-run of night in Auburn
A suspect is in custody after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the suspect hit and killed the male motorcyclist at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South around 9:15 p.m. Just before 10...
Man beaten, stabbed during attempted robbery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was attacked during an attempted robbery in Tacoma early Friday. Police were called to the 700 block of Puyallup Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. Two people who knew the victim tried to rob him, and when he didn’t...
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
q13fox.com
Troopers looking for witnesses who saw suspect throw rocks at cars on SR-900 in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Drivers in Renton are feeling uneasy saying someone is throwing rocks on a popular highway, SR-900, smashing their windows. Washington State Patrol says four cars have been hit in the last two weeks, two in just the last two days. It’s about a mile stretch at SR-900...
KOMO News
Five suspects arrested in seven hours trying to steal from Renton Target, Ulta
RENTON, Wash. — A five-hour Renton Police Department operation led to seven arrests. Tawnee Kinnebrew owns Wyld Wood Creative, a fabric store in downtown Renton. She says thieves broke into her store three weeks ago. “They had just completely broken out the lock of the front door and got...
masonwebtv.com
Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash
A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
Washington State Patrol investigates man throwing rocks at cars along SR 900
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers are concerned after multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along state Route 900 between Renton and Issaquah. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating. The agency said if a car got hit by a rock on the roadway it could cause a crash or someone could be seriously hurt.
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that a male motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South. The suspect failed to stop and render aid. He fled the scene, reported the...
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
q13fox.com
‘Come forward and admit your faults’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run pleading for justice
EVERETT, Wash. - A local family wants justice for their beloved aunt, Patricia Oman, who died following a hit-and-run. Police say the driver stopped, got out of their car but didn’t render aid instead driving off and leaving her on the side of the road in critical condition. It’s...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
q13fox.com
Suspect blows up car during funeral, shoots at witness in Auburn, WA
The Auburn Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a car and threw in an explosive device - blowing it up while a funeral was going on. Two cemetery workers say they pursued the suspect, but stopped when the suspects started shooting at them.
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
82-year-old woman killed in domestic violence incident in Olympia
An 82-year-old woman is dead after a domestic violence incident in Olympia on Wednesday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a family member responded to the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after not being able to contact the resident by phone.
MyNorthwest
