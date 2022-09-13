ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

masonwebtv.com

Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run

A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn

Auburn police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, the police department announced. According to APD, the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North. The victim was killed after being hit by the suspect’s car on the west side of the street.
AUBURN, WA
Tukwila, WA
Tukwila, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Woman Injured in Lacey Crash

A Shelton woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lacey Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, an SUV was in lane three of southbound on I-5 at a “high rate” about 3 AM. At Carpenter Road, the SUV failed to slow for a sedan which was also in lane three. The SUV struck the rear of the sedan.
SHELTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

