New York has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Empire State. The Arcade and Attica Railroad was a freight haul rail line that originally connected the towns of Arcade and North Java back in the 19th and 20th centuries. The railroad became abandoned in the year 1947. This railroad sit vacant for several decades before being purchased by Arcade and Attica Railroad. Today, it is the last operating steam train excursion in New York State.

ARCADE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO