State College, PA

AL.com

Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. No. 22 Penn State TV info, key matchups and what to watch for

Line: Penn State -3 This game will determine... Whether Auburn should be taken more seriously in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers were uneven, at best, through two tune-ups against FCS opponent Mercer and Group of 5 opponent San Jose State, avoiding a disastrous upset against the latter in Week 2. Penn State presents a level up in competition for Auburn, and it will be the first real test for the Tigers this season. There’s the revenge factor, to be sure, after Auburn lost in State College, Penn., last year, but this game will tell us a lot more about where this program is entering SEC play — and a marquee nonconference win could do a lot for the team’s outlook the rest of the season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State

Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
AUBURN, AL
State College, PA
wbrc.com

Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Highlights from Tiger Talk with Auburn's coordinators and Tank Bigsby

Auburn Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni, and running back Tank Bigsby sat down with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law to preview Saturday’s game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are the first Big Ten team to visit Jordan-Hare. Last season...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn adds Georgia's No. 1 receiver to class of 2023

Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Auburn, Texas A&M Facing "Critical" Games On Saturday

Is there such a thing as a “critical” game on the third Saturday of September? I’m not only saying “yes” but I am also giving you two examples. But first let’s settle on some definitions. When I use the word “critical” I’m not saying that somebody’s going to get fired if they lose. What I am saying ...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class

Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn football legend a clue on latest 'Jeopardy!': Do you know it?

Alabama often pops up in “Jeopardy!” clues, but the state got two shout-outs during Tuesday’s episode, including one about an Auburn football legend. It wasn’t about Auburn specifically, but the category focusing on the recent NFL opening weekend tested the players’ knowledge of history and terminology, and they rose to the occasion.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Karmello English decommits from 'University of Auburn,' social media explodes

Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl

Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
TUSKEGEE, AL
