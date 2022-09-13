Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. No. 22 Penn State TV info, key matchups and what to watch for
Line: Penn State -3 This game will determine... Whether Auburn should be taken more seriously in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers were uneven, at best, through two tune-ups against FCS opponent Mercer and Group of 5 opponent San Jose State, avoiding a disastrous upset against the latter in Week 2. Penn State presents a level up in competition for Auburn, and it will be the first real test for the Tigers this season. There’s the revenge factor, to be sure, after Auburn lost in State College, Penn., last year, but this game will tell us a lot more about where this program is entering SEC play — and a marquee nonconference win could do a lot for the team’s outlook the rest of the season.
Auburn football fan guide for home game against Penn State
Auburn is undefeated. Two games, two wins. They went to Penn State and fell just short of a huge non-conference road win in 2021. Will the Tigers get payback against the Nittany Lions inside a raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday?. Will there be orange uniforms? Are we prepared for this?
Auburn’s defense wants to make an improved Sean Clifford feel ‘uncomfortable’
The first name out of Bryan Harsin’s mouth this week when previewing Penn State wasn’t a surprise. After all, it was the same player who gave Auburn’s defense fits during its trip to Happy Valley last September. “Their quarterback, Sean Clifford, very good player and was last...
Auburn wants to ‘expand’ Robby Ashford’s role beyond ‘niche’ running quarterback
Robby Ashford has been utilized as a change-of-pace quarterback for Auburn through the first two weeks of the season, with the redshirt freshman running the ball more often than he has thrown it so far. Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said the former Oregon transfer is akin to being the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Penn State
These things could cause trouble for the Tigers against the Nittany Lions.
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
Highlights from Tiger Talk with Auburn’s coordinators and Tank Bigsby
Auburn Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni, and running back Tank Bigsby sat down with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law to preview Saturday’s game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are the first Big Ten team to visit Jordan-Hare. Last season...
Penn State, Auburn Face Huge Logistical Issue Ahead of Matchup
Coach James Franklin is still weighing the team’s options upon traveling to Alabama on Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Auburn adds Georgia’s No. 1 receiver to class of 2023
Auburn bounced back on the recruiting trail at a key position on Thursday morning. Adam Hopkins, a four-star wide receiver, announced his commitment to the Plains. The No. 189 prospect nationally, per 247Sports composite rankings, helps fill the immediate void in the 2023 class left by Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English, who decommitted yesterday. Auburn now has eight verbal pledges, including the top running back in Alabama, and with Hopkins, the top wide receiver in Georgia.
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Who’s the best at paying people not to coach? You’ll recognize the leaders in buyout madness.
It was the wrong question, of course, a graphic mistake flashed on the screen during the season’s first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay. A subsequent decision in Lincoln and potential developments on the Plains could make that question seem prophetic, but that would be a headline for another day.
nittanysportsnow.com
ESPN’s Chris Fowler Says Penn State has top Home-Field Advantage in Big Ten
Chris Fowler is a big fan of Penn State’s famous White Out. In fact, he sees it as the best environment not only in the Big Ten, but the entire country. Fowler recently gave his input on who has the best home-field advantage in the Big Ten and didn’t hesitate to pick Penn State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mr. CFB: Auburn, Texas A&M Facing "Critical" Games On Saturday
Is there such a thing as a “critical” game on the third Saturday of September? I’m not only saying “yes” but I am also giving you two examples. But first let’s settle on some definitions. When I use the word “critical” I’m not saying that somebody’s going to get fired if they lose. What I am saying ...
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should Know
Are you planning on going to a Penn State game this football season?. A few changes and improvements have been put in place since last year to make the experience easier and better for visitors and students. Here are some of the things that are helpful to know for this season:
Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class
Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell
Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auburn football legend a clue on latest ‘Jeopardy!’: Do you know it?
Alabama often pops up in “Jeopardy!” clues, but the state got two shout-outs during Tuesday’s episode, including one about an Auburn football legend. It wasn’t about Auburn specifically, but the category focusing on the recent NFL opening weekend tested the players’ knowledge of history and terminology, and they rose to the occasion.
Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out
Which games and opponent stand out on the Crimson Tide's 2022-2023 schedule.
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
alabamanews.net
Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl
Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0