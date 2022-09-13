Line: Penn State -3 This game will determine... Whether Auburn should be taken more seriously in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers were uneven, at best, through two tune-ups against FCS opponent Mercer and Group of 5 opponent San Jose State, avoiding a disastrous upset against the latter in Week 2. Penn State presents a level up in competition for Auburn, and it will be the first real test for the Tigers this season. There’s the revenge factor, to be sure, after Auburn lost in State College, Penn., last year, but this game will tell us a lot more about where this program is entering SEC play — and a marquee nonconference win could do a lot for the team’s outlook the rest of the season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO