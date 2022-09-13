Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb
Reagan Simmons Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when the child she was carrying was taken from her womb This week, a 29-year-old Texas woman is being tried in court for allegedly killing her pregnant friend and then removing the child from the victim's womb and trying to pass the child off as her own. PEOPLE confirms that opening arguments were offered on Monday inside the New Boston courtroom where Taylor Rene Parker is standing trial. Parker was arrested in Oklahoma in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping after Reagan...
International Business Times
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
KKKonsequences: Plano Texas Woman Arrested Following Racist Attack Against Indian Women In Viral Video
A Plano, Texas woman named Esmeralda Upton was arrested for an unprovoked racist attack against a group of Indian women
Teen shoots two men during Texas home invasion
A 17-year-old was at a Channelview, Texas, residence when three armed men wearing masks forced their way into the home. The teen subsequently grabbed a shotgun and shot at the men, hitting and killing two of them, authorities said Saturday.Another 17-year-old, a 12-year old and an adult woman were also in the home during the Friday night incident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The two men were declared dead at the scene, and the third man fled in what authorities described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan. No one else was injured, police said.Gonzalez said the case will be presented to a grand jury.Channelview, a suburb of Houston, is home to about 45,000 people. Texas ranked No. 1 in gun ownership last year, according to data from the Rand Corporation. The state issued more than 1 million gun licenses in 2021, and 45.7% of adults say they live in homes with guns.Earlier this year, a Houston homeowner shot and killed an alleged home invader and a man shot and killed a man who allegedly forced his way into his mother's Houston home.
Former Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno arrested again
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving and Plano ISD teacher Victor Hugo Moreno was arrested again and charged with indecency with a child. Moreno's Aug. 25 arrest involves a different victim, who police said was 13 years old when he assaulted her. The 28-year-old was previously taken into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator at that time."There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves after Moreno's first arrest. Detectives said Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old victim during the school year of...
Dog found guarding unconscious owner missing for two days
An 84-year-old woman was found unconscious with her recently adopted dog at her side after being missing for two days. Pearl Radcliffe arrived at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, Texas, on Friday around 5pm after being found on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street in the western parts of the city. Officials have said she’s recovering well, KHOU 11 reported. Her dog, Maximus, was found right next to her, having only been adopted nine days before. Volunteers were on their way to her home to aid in the search efforts when Ms Radcliffe’s nephew Dawne Griffith received a call...
Federal judge unseals records, revealing North Texas anaesthesiologist's charges
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A federal judge in Dallas on Thursday unsealed records revealing a North Texas anaesthesiologist has been charged in connection to a colleague's death and other patient complications. Dr. Ray Ortiz expressed frustration to CBS 11 last week, to find out he is the focus investigation again. Other investigations he was referencing were ones being conducted this summer. According to the newly unsealed criminal complaint, he felt targeted and that may have played a role in what happened. When an 18-year-old having sinus surgery last month suddenly needed to be rushed to the ICU with his heart beating out of control,...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
'Ray of Sunshine': Beloved Teacher and Mom of 4 Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A middle school teacher was found fatally shot at her Texas home alongside her husband in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by the husband. The shooting happened Sunday at the family's Josephine, Texas, residence, about 40 miles outside of Dallas. In a news release, police confirmed 40-year-old Lacie...
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder charges
Two suspects, Ashim Taylor Jr, and Jayland Womack, were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail today, suspected and charged with murdering Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin on Madera Run Pkwy in The Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston last month.
Cowboys Ex Brandon Carr Arrested in Texas, Charged with DWI
Brandon Carr, who originally signed with the Cowboys as a big-money free agent in March of 2012, was arrested on Thursday.
Off-duty deputy brutally gunned down while picking up dinner for family
A Texas community is mourning the loss of an off-duty deputy who was shot and killed Sunday while picking up dinner for his family.
