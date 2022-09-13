A 17-year-old was at a Channelview, Texas, residence when three armed men wearing masks forced their way into the home. The teen subsequently grabbed a shotgun and shot at the men, hitting and killing two of them, authorities said Saturday.Another 17-year-old, a 12-year old and an adult woman were also in the home during the Friday night incident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The two men were declared dead at the scene, and the third man fled in what authorities described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan. No one else was injured, police said.Gonzalez said the case will be presented to a grand jury.Channelview, a suburb of Houston, is home to about 45,000 people. Texas ranked No. 1 in gun ownership last year, according to data from the Rand Corporation. The state issued more than 1 million gun licenses in 2021, and 45.7% of adults say they live in homes with guns.Earlier this year, a Houston homeowner shot and killed an alleged home invader and a man shot and killed a man who allegedly forced his way into his mother's Houston home.

CHANNELVIEW, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO