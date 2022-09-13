ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb

Reagan Simmons Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when the child she was carrying was taken from her womb This week, a 29-year-old Texas woman is being tried in court for allegedly killing her pregnant friend and then removing the child from the victim's womb and trying to pass the child off as her own. PEOPLE confirms that opening arguments were offered on Monday inside the New Boston courtroom where Taylor Rene Parker is standing trial. Parker was arrested in Oklahoma in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping after Reagan...
NEW BOSTON, TX
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
truecrimedaily

Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home

AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS DFW

Teen shoots two men during Texas home invasion

A 17-year-old was at a Channelview, Texas, residence when three armed men wearing masks forced their way into the home. The teen subsequently grabbed a shotgun and shot at the men, hitting and killing two of them, authorities said Saturday.Another 17-year-old, a 12-year old and an adult woman were also in the home during the Friday night incident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The two men were declared dead at the scene, and the third man fled in what authorities described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan. No one else was injured, police said.Gonzalez said the case will be presented to a grand jury.Channelview, a suburb of Houston, is home to about 45,000 people. Texas ranked No. 1 in gun ownership last year, according to data from the Rand Corporation. The state issued more than 1 million gun licenses in 2021, and 45.7% of adults say they live in homes with guns.Earlier this year, a Houston homeowner shot and killed an alleged home invader and a man shot and killed a man who allegedly forced his way into his mother's Houston home.
CHANNELVIEW, TX
CBS DFW

Former Irving ISD teacher Victor Moreno arrested again

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Irving and Plano ISD teacher Victor Hugo Moreno was arrested again and charged with indecency with a child. Moreno's Aug. 25 arrest involves a different victim, who police said was 13 years old when he assaulted her. The 28-year-old was previously taken into custody on July 21. Moreno was charged with continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relationship between student and educator at that time."There is nothing leading us to believe this an isolated incident," said Irving police spokesman Robert Reeves after Moreno's first arrest. Detectives said Moreno assaulted a 7-year-old victim during the school year of...
IRVING, TX
The Independent

Dog found guarding unconscious owner missing for two days

An 84-year-old woman was found unconscious with her recently adopted dog at her side after being missing for two days. Pearl Radcliffe arrived at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, Texas, on Friday around 5pm after being found on a sidewalk on Beechnut Street in the western parts of the city. Officials have said she’s recovering well, KHOU 11 reported. Her dog, Maximus, was found right next to her, having only been adopted nine days before. Volunteers were on their way to her home to aid in the search efforts when Ms Radcliffe’s nephew Dawne Griffith received a call...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Federal judge unseals records, revealing North Texas anaesthesiologist's charges

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A federal judge in Dallas on Thursday unsealed records revealing a North Texas anaesthesiologist has been charged in connection to a colleague's death and other patient complications. Dr. Ray Ortiz expressed frustration to CBS 11 last week, to find out he is the focus investigation again. Other investigations he was referencing were ones being conducted this summer. According to the newly unsealed criminal complaint, he felt targeted and that may have played a role in what happened. When an 18-year-old having sinus surgery last month suddenly needed to be rushed to the ICU with his heart beating out of control,...
DALLAS, TX
People

Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane

Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
HOUSTON, TX
