Buckhannon, WV

WDTV

Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhannon, WV
Upshur County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
Lootpress

Meth found on man arrested on active warrant

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested on active warrants Saturday now faces additional charges for substances found on his person during the detainment. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and Sgt. B. W. Cogar observed a red Jeep Wrangler on Shaffers Run Road in Mill Creek.
MILL CREEK, WV
WDTV

POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
Metro News

Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
ELKINS, WV
Lootpress

Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
ELKINS, WV
The Dominion Post

Wait on remains identification continues

There is still no official confirmation of the identity of the human remains found Labor Day weekend by a hiker in Coopers Rock State Forest. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he tried to back into them with a truck and fled on foot. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Friday, Sept. 2 on Ryan Labounty, 41, at a home in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he broke a woman’s leg. Officers were dispatched to a home in Philippi Sunday morning around 2:30, according to a criminal complaint. The report says officers saw the victim and Aaron Whitehair, 30, sitting “on...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNS

Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
wajr.com

Drug complaint in Fairmont leads to cash, marijuana and loaded gun

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An investigation into drug complaint in Fairmont yielded a large quantity of marijuana and one arrest, according to the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Trooper went to the home on Field Street Thursday and were given permission to search by the resident,...
FAIRMONT, WV

