Fairmont couple charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of heroin while executing arrest warrant
A Fairmont couple is facing charges after West Virginia State Police say they went to their camper to execute an arrest warrant and ended up finding a "large amount" of heroin, bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.
WDTV
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Woman arrested after latest in a series of shoplifting incidents
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Wednesday for stealing items from a Walmart, and now faces felony shoplifting charges. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on 9/14/22, Deputy Pingley responded to a Walmart at which a shoplifting incident was reported to have just occurred.
Meth found on man arrested on active warrant
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man arrested on active warrants Saturday now faces additional charges for substances found on his person during the detainment. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and Sgt. B. W. Cogar observed a red Jeep Wrangler on Shaffers Run Road in Mill Creek.
WDTV
POLICE: Marijuana grow operation found at Marion County home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is facing charges after a marijuana growing operation, weapons and drug paraphernalia were discovered at a Marion County, police said. Court documents show 28-year-old Arial Stanley is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Officers performed a “knock and talk” at the home...
Mon County Sheriff’s Office investigating porch piracy
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of package thefts that it said have occurred throughout the county.
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
Twins arrested in Elkins on slew of active warrants out of Flordia
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Twin brothers, each with a number of active warrants out of Florida, were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an anonymous tip received by Cpl. S.D. Kyle indicated that Keith Keene was staying at a residence off Central Street in Elkins, and that he was believed to have active warrants out of Florida.
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville, was sentenced today to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. According to court documents and statements...
Man pleads guilty to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in Upshur County
A Randolph County man has admitted to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in Upshur County.
West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse
A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
Wait on remains identification continues
There is still no official confirmation of the identity of the human remains found Labor Day weekend by a hiker in Coopers Rock State Forest. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Rivesville man faces drug charges after Goshen Road accident
Law enforcement arrested a Rivesville man involved in a single-vehicle accident on Goshen Road over the weekend after allegedly finding drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle and belongings. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he tried to back into them with a truck and fled on foot. Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Friday, Sept. 2 on Ryan Labounty, 41, at a home in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
2 women wanted for questioning in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg Police Department Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying two women.
WDTV
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he broke a woman’s leg. Officers were dispatched to a home in Philippi Sunday morning around 2:30, according to a criminal complaint. The report says officers saw the victim and Aaron Whitehair, 30, sitting “on...
Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
wajr.com
Drug complaint in Fairmont leads to cash, marijuana and loaded gun
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An investigation into drug complaint in Fairmont yielded a large quantity of marijuana and one arrest, according to the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Trooper went to the home on Field Street Thursday and were given permission to search by the resident,...
