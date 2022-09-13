ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

How much money is the city spending for Brookmeade Park fencing?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Parks approved fencing that will be built all around Brookmeade Park, and it’s come with mixed reactions from community members. The purpose of the fencing is “to help secure the park and close it for construction/renovation." It’ll cost the city more than $100,000.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Street View: The Struggle to Keep Cook Recreation Area Accessible to All

Street View is a monthly column in which we’ll take a close look at development-related issues affecting different neighborhoods throughout the city. Liz Nix is an avid kayaker. On weekend mornings, she and her husband often paddle to the islands on Percy Priest Lake to share a coffee on the beach. “It’s such a unique opportunity, to be able to paddle out there, sit on that little spit of land, and really just enjoy the whole lake,” she says.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#West Nashvillians#The Metro Parks Board#The Parks Board#Fox 17 News#Reclaim Brookmeade#Homeless Impact Division
fox17.com

Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville DA responds to residents' concerns over Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders, West Nashville police and even the District Attorney came together Tuesday to answer questions from a room full of concerned community members. Those who spoke called attention to what they call a crisis in West Nashville, referring to Brookmeade Park. Concerns raised about...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

The Factory at Franklin to renovate outdoor gathering space

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Factory at Franklin, a popular local spot with many businesses and performance venues is refreshing it's outdoor space to highlight its 'iconic' water tower. Holladay Properties, who owns and manages the property, released two new renderings of exterior facing Franklin Road on Wednesday. Holladay...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy