Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
fox17.com
Metro's Homeless Impact Division hosts cleanup at Brookmeade Park homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Friday, Metro’s Homeless Impact Division (MHID) hosted a volunteer cleanup at Brookmeade Park. Community members came together to help pick up what’s in there, as many have been continuing to voice frustrations over the conditions. “Well, first of all, it breaks your...
fox17.com
City leaders, community members push for $50 million approval for Nashville homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to sound the alarm on what they call “deplorable” conditions inside homeless encampments across Nashville. Meanwhile, there are $50 million on the table to address homelessness, but Metro Council deferred the vote until October. “You’ve seen the conditions inside encampments....
Public comment is king in Montgomery County American Classical Education charter school appeal
The third charter school appeal hearing this week between ACE and local TN school boards was less contentious than the first two. Where the contention came in was public comment.
fox17.com
Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Residents say closing a homeless community on Church Street isn’t stopping the problem
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless community on Church Street next to McKendree United Methodist Church has been cleaned up, but nearby residents say this isn’t solving the problem. A homeless community in an alley way next to the church downtown was growing. Bernie Cox is a part...
fox17.com
How much money is the city spending for Brookmeade Park fencing?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Parks approved fencing that will be built all around Brookmeade Park, and it’s come with mixed reactions from community members. The purpose of the fencing is “to help secure the park and close it for construction/renovation." It’ll cost the city more than $100,000.
Nashville Scene
Street View: The Struggle to Keep Cook Recreation Area Accessible to All
Street View is a monthly column in which we’ll take a close look at development-related issues affecting different neighborhoods throughout the city. Liz Nix is an avid kayaker. On weekend mornings, she and her husband often paddle to the islands on Percy Priest Lake to share a coffee on the beach. “It’s such a unique opportunity, to be able to paddle out there, sit on that little spit of land, and really just enjoy the whole lake,” she says.
fox17.com
From an alley to the front of a TN church, people say the homeless problem keeps moving
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses say the homeless encampment in the alley behind McKendree United Methodist Church is cleaned up but they add the problem has shifted. Now, homeless people are sleeping in the front of the church on the steps at night. The back alley of McKendree United...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
fox17.com
Nashville DA responds to residents' concerns over Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders, West Nashville police and even the District Attorney came together Tuesday to answer questions from a room full of concerned community members. Those who spoke called attention to what they call a crisis in West Nashville, referring to Brookmeade Park. Concerns raised about...
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
California company wants to help improve Nashville’s traffic
The company LYT wants to use artificial intelligence to try and improve Nashville's heavy traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Shayne Elementary and Oliver Middle placed on lockout Friday in Nashville after threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — May Werthan Shayne Elementary and Henry Oliver Middle were placed on lockout Friday morning due to a possible social media threat. According to Metro Nashville Public Schools the threat was investigated by Metro Nashville Police and parents were notified of the situation. The lockout has...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
fox17.com
The Factory at Franklin to renovate outdoor gathering space
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Factory at Franklin, a popular local spot with many businesses and performance venues is refreshing it's outdoor space to highlight its 'iconic' water tower. Holladay Properties, who owns and manages the property, released two new renderings of exterior facing Franklin Road on Wednesday. Holladay...
Neighbors dodge bullets in Madison drive-by shooting
Flying bullets in one Madison neighborhood left neighbors scrambling for cover.
fox17.com
Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Metro program can alert residents to active shooters, other emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month, and Metro Nashville leaders want people to be ready for emergencies that are natural or man-made.
Comments / 0