Portland, OR

NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
PORTLAND, OR
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer

PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
PORTLAND, OR
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
VANCOUVER, WA
Portland police investigating deadly stabbing in Eliot neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Eliot neighborhood early Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances with a weapon in the 2400 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. Police said a man had been stabbed and he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.
GRESHAM, OR
OSP: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Hwy 18 crash that left 2 people dead

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the highway near milepost 42. Oregon State Police said an investigation showed an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe attempted to pass a Acura MDX when it hit the back of the Acura while passing, then re-entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
Cars
Hiker who died near Multnomah Falls likely fell after stepping off trail, officials say

A Minnesota woman who died while hiking near Multnomah Falls last month apparently fell after losing her footing off the trail, officials said. The hiker, previously identified as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, was found dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is located about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls on the Larch Mountain Trail.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Multiple cars hit by a man throwing rocks from his bike in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The Sunnyside Neighborhood in Southeast Portland is demanding Portland police do something about a man, who has allegedly thrown rocks at multiple cars while riding his bike. One of the incidents was caught on a dash camera by Steven Magnuson. He said he was driving near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
Man dies after being hit by driver while crossing Hwy 99E in Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hit and killed by a driver on Highway 99E in Woodburn on Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 31. OSP said an investigation revealed 59-year-old William Morrison, of Woodburn, was crossing the highway when he was hit by a white GMC Sierra.
WOODBURN, OR
‘Swift Watch’ returns to swarm Chapman Elementary chimney in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An annual tradition in Northwest Portland is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Dubbed “Swift Watch”, for decades thousands of Vaux’s swifts travel back to Portland to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School to roost. It’s one of the largest known roosting sites for the birds.
PORTLAND, OR
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR

