kptv.com
PPB, Crime Stoppers seek help to solve 2020 deadly shooting of 31-year-old man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly shooting that happened nearly two years ago. On Nov. 7, 2020, just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Southeast...
kptv.com
NE Portland woman finds stranger hiding inside of son’s bed
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland resident says more needs to be done about growing problems in the city after a stranger walked into her home and fell asleep on her son’s bed. On Monday, Kelsey Smith says she was out on her back deck talking to a...
KXL
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
kptv.com
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
Portland woman finds home intruder curled up on 10-year-old's empty bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kelsey Smith often leaves the door to her northeast Portland home unlocked when she's at home during the day. Right now, she's got a lot of people coming and going, like contractors doing some work on the house. However, she did not expect a woman to...
Mom of Portland teen who died from fentanyl overdose suing man accused of selling drugs
The mother of a Portland teen who died in a fentanyl overdose is now suing the person accused of selling drugs to her son.
kptv.com
Portland police investigating deadly stabbing in Eliot neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Eliot neighborhood early Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances with a weapon in the 2400 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. Police said a man had been stabbed and he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
kptv.com
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.
kptv.com
OSP: Alcohol, speed likely factors in Hwy 18 crash that left 2 people dead
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the highway near milepost 42. Oregon State Police said an investigation showed an eastbound Hyundai Santa Fe attempted to pass a Acura MDX when it hit the back of the Acura while passing, then re-entered the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Peterbilt dump truck.
KATU.com
Police catch burglary suspect leaving Milwaukie building with bag of tools, stolen items
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers caught a burglary suspect who was leaving a Milwaukie building early Thursday morning with a backpack full of tools and stolen property, Portland Police said. Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary happening in the 4400 block of Southeast...
Hiker who died near Multnomah Falls likely fell after stepping off trail, officials say
A Minnesota woman who died while hiking near Multnomah Falls last month apparently fell after losing her footing off the trail, officials said. The hiker, previously identified as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, was found dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is located about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls on the Larch Mountain Trail.
kptv.com
Multiple cars hit by a man throwing rocks from his bike in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -The Sunnyside Neighborhood in Southeast Portland is demanding Portland police do something about a man, who has allegedly thrown rocks at multiple cars while riding his bike. One of the incidents was caught on a dash camera by Steven Magnuson. He said he was driving near Southeast...
KATU.com
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit by driver while crossing Hwy 99E in Woodburn
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hit and killed by a driver on Highway 99E in Woodburn on Thursday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 31. OSP said an investigation revealed 59-year-old William Morrison, of Woodburn, was crossing the highway when he was hit by a white GMC Sierra.
kptv.com
‘Swift Watch’ returns to swarm Chapman Elementary chimney in NW Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An annual tradition in Northwest Portland is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Dubbed “Swift Watch”, for decades thousands of Vaux’s swifts travel back to Portland to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School to roost. It’s one of the largest known roosting sites for the birds.
KXL
Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger. A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night. He has not yet been identified.
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
