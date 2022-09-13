Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Jackson International Food & Art Festival to return this October
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and several other community partners announced the activities surrounding the 8th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival. A press conference held at City Hall in downtown Jackson teased what’s to come at the family friendly event. Organizers believe this could...
lakelandcurrents.com
Olive House Mediterranean Grocery Opening This Weekend
According to Adam Adam (yes, his first and last name is the same), the owner of Olive House Mediterranean Grocery, the public is welcome to come by this Saturday, September 17, at 6pm for a sneak peak of his new store. The store, which is located in The Lake District...
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
WBBJ
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Food Truck Brunch event coming to Jackson this Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Food truck fans may want to check out an upcoming event in the Hub City. Floral Cakes will host their first Food Truck Brunch event on Sunday, September 18. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers Market, which will sponsor the event.
WBBJ
Fall health checklist: Staying healthy amid cold and flu season
JACKSON, Tenn. — With cold and flu season approaching in the fall, tips on vaccines can help you stay healthy. President of the College of American Pathologists, Dr. Emily Volk, shares on some vaccines that will be available to help against sickness. “You should definitely think about getting that...
Covington Leader
Why the Town of Mason’s recent clean up was about more than picking up trash
It was misty, but that didn’t stop a small crowd from gathering in front of the Mason Fire Department on Saturday morning. “Today is the starting point,” said Mason Task Force organizer Michael Harris. “We’re going to generate some excitement here. The citizens, they’re ready for change and today will just be the one where we get started.”
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening
Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for today’s Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting at the Hampton Inn in Paris. City officials were enthusiastic in welcoming the Hampton Inn to Paris and Hampton officials were enthusiastic in complimenting local officials and citizens on their hospitality to them. Paris City...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Holmes And Watson’ this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A mystery filled with twists, turns and red herrings is coming to the stage in Henderson this month. FHU Theatre will present their production of “Holmes And Watson” from September 29 through October 1. The stage play focuses on Dr. John Watson’s quest to...
WBBJ
Company demonstrates work at largest titanium source in U.S., located in West Tennessee
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new company could be on the search for new minerals across West Tennessee, and they’re educating the public along the way. Iperion-X is focused on sustainably mining titanium and other minerals from sands spread across West Tennessee, and trying to do it in an educational way with a new small scale demonstration facility.
WBBJ
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
WBBJ
The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Robin Shobe
Robin Shobe, age 53 of Paris, TN passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence. A private family celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Robin Shobe was born November 10, 1968, in Henry County, TN to Jerry (Martha) Shobe and the late Pat Schell Shobe. On November 30, 2013, she married Don Brewer and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2020.
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
WBBJ
Mr. Louis Charles Jones
Services for Mr. Louis Charles Jones, age 71 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Jones, you can go to our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Louis-Jones-16/ For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral...
WBBJ
Lane College welcomes Grammy-winning artist to Gospel Symposium
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has welcomed a famous gospel singer on to their campus. Lane College is holding their Gospel Symposium, and will open the campus to the community in celebration of the Legacy Awards. Professor Alexis Rainbow, Director of Choir and Vocal Studies at Lane, shares...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Kenneth Lee Kidd
Services for Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service. If you like...
WBBJ
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
WBBJ
Lane College kicks off first film festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college is gearing up to have their first ever film festival. The Lane Doc Fest started Wednesday. To kick it off, the festival is showing the 1975 movie “Cooley High” directed by Michael Schultz. “Friday we have a V.I.P Dinner at 4...
WBBJ
TN Environmental Council announces communities statewide to host recycling events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Environmental Council – a non-profit organization – has announced 10 selected communities across the state that will host recycling roundup events in the coming year. The communities in West Tennessee are: Camden, Hornbeak, Jackson, Memphis and Ripley. These drive-through events will make...
Comments / 0