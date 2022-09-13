Read full article on original website
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
MyNorthwest.com
Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region
Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
West Seattle Bridge passes final safety test, ready to reopen Sunday
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge officially passed its final safety test on Thursday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the data from this strength test confirms the bridge is strong, safe and ready to reopen on Sunday. On Tuesday, SDOT conducted the "live load testing" by...
q13fox.com
Gas leak in downtown Bellevue now secured; streets reopen
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Multiple buildings in downtown Bellevue were evacuated Thursday after a gas main break. Streets were closed from Northeast 2nd to Northeast 4th Street from Bellevue Way Northeast to 108th Avenue Northeast. Crews with Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and before 12:45 p.m., the gas...
q13fox.com
King County metro to reduce trips due to workforce shortages
Starting Saturday, using public transportation to get around in Seattle could be a little more difficult. More than 60 Metro Transit routes will be reduced or modified, due to workforce shortages.
Newly minted SDOT director begins tenure with added bike lanes to Aurora
After Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the new Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Director at the end of July, Greg Spotts has officially been confirmed with a unanimous vote from the city council. Spotts has been working as the Interim Director of SDOT since Sept. 7 and has already announced the...
rentonreporter.com
Update: National rail strike averted, Sounder to operate on normal schedule
With a national rail strike averted, Sounder commuter rail service will operate Friday, Sept. 16 on a regular schedule between Everett and Lakewood. The N Line (Everett – Seattle) and S Line (Lakewood – Seattle) service will operate as normal. The S Line includes stops in Kent and Auburn.
KC Metro’s ‘workforce shortage’ reduces service by over 250 trips
Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro buses will be making 250+ fewer trips getting people to work, attend school, out to bars and restaurants, or visit family during the week. The change comes as a part of Metro’s semi-annual service change, which they do to “improve reliability and to...
Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years
SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
Snohomish County transit permits shopping carts on buses under ‘equity lens’
Community Transit, the public transit authority for Snohomish County, has permitted shopping carts on certain buses after performing an equity analysis. The transit agency’s rules of conduct note that “personal carts, grocery carts, and bicycle trailers are allowed, provided they can be stored between seats without blocking the aisle.”
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Gas line rupture secured in Bellevue after summoning ‘large fire response,’ evacuating buildings
Emergency crews sorted out reports of a gas line rupture near downtown Bellevue, which has now been secured. Roads are blocked South of Main Street on 106th AVE SE. All buildings in the area are currently being evacuated and streets are closed from NE 2nd Street to NE 4th Street from Bellevue way NE to 108th Ave.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
Yakima Herald Republic
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
myedmondsnews.com
South County Fire offering free online car seat class Sept. 17
To celebrate Child Passenger Safety Week, South County Fire is offering a free online child car seat class on Saturday, Sept. 17, 10-11 a.m. Participants will learn how to keep a child safe from birth to the adult seat belt. Register in advance at South County Fire’s website, www.southsnofire.org/carseats.
luxury-houses.net
Making a Statement about Elegance and Exquisite Architecture, this Stately Home in Issaquah Listed at $2.799M
The Estate in Issaquah is a luxurious home showcasing the outdoor oasis with expansive flagstone patio, rock water feature, gas fire pit, and elegant landscaping now available for sale. This home located at 5314 Gran Paradiso Place NW, Issaquah, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 4,290 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris C. Nye – MLS4owners.com (Phone: 253 460-1900, 253) 242-6368) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Issaquah.
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
MyNorthwest
