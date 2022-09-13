Read full article on original website
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers
PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Portland schools receive thousands of books celebrating immigrants and refugees
PORTLAND, Maine — Kids in Maine have been back in school for a few weeks now, and as teachers begin to roll out their lesson plans for the year, classrooms in Portland got a drop-off of new supplies on Thursday. As part of the National Endowment for the Arts...
Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night
YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Gorham
GORHAM, Maine — A Maine man died Thursday morning after colliding with a truck while riding his motorcycle. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine. Sanborn declined to say whether or not...
Teen cyclist injured after collision with truck in Rumford
RUMFORD, Maine — Rumford emergency personnel responded to a report of a bicycle versus pickup truck crash on Lincoln Avenue (Route 2) around 7:50 a.m. Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders immediately found the bicyclist breathing and conscious and "rendered aid," a Rumford Police Department Facebook post said.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Climate symposium in Portland aims to find solutions to climate change issues in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — A climate symposium is being held Friday at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland. One-hundred-fifty Maine leaders are expected to be there to find climate change solutions that are suitable for Maine. Island Institute is hosting the conference. "At the Island Institute, we recognize...
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
Maine Medical Center nurses reach first 'tentative' contract agreement
PORTLAND, Maine — Nurses at Maine Medical Center have reached a "tentative agreement" on their first union contract, according to negotiators. The news was shared in an announcement to union members Wednesday obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine and confirmed by Maine State Nurses Association representative Todd Ricker. It stated...
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
One injured in Thursday shooting at Lewiston housing complex
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a male shot in the parking lot at 64 Oxford St., better known as Place St. Marie Housing Development, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
Honoring the memory of Fire Capt. Michael Bell, who died in a Farmington explosion three years ago
FARMINGTON, Maine — Three years ago at 8:18 a.m., the Farmington community was forever changed. A tragic explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building took the life of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell. Five other firefighters and Larry Lord, a maintenance worker at LEAP who's been called a hero for evacuating the facility after smelling gas, were also injured.
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
