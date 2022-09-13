ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers

PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Meet Baxter, Maine's first 'comfort dog' to support first responders

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Bureau of Emergency Communications in Augusta is welcoming its new four-legged, tail-wagging member to the team. Baxter, the 5-month-old chocolate Lab, will be the first comfort dog in the state for Maine's three Emergency Communication Centers, according to a release issued Thursday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.
YARMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen

WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
THOMASTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Gorham

GORHAM, Maine — A Maine man died Thursday morning after colliding with a truck while riding his motorcycle. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Route 22, in the area of Hodgdon Road, Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn told NEWS CENTER Maine. Sanborn declined to say whether or not...
GORHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Bus Routes#K12#School
NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen cyclist injured after collision with truck in Rumford

RUMFORD, Maine — Rumford emergency personnel responded to a report of a bicycle versus pickup truck crash on Lincoln Avenue (Route 2) around 7:50 a.m. Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders immediately found the bicyclist breathing and conscious and "rendered aid," a Rumford Police Department Facebook post said.
RUMFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NEWS CENTER Maine

Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Medical Center nurses reach first 'tentative' contract agreement

PORTLAND, Maine — Nurses at Maine Medical Center have reached a "tentative agreement" on their first union contract, according to negotiators. The news was shared in an announcement to union members Wednesday obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine and confirmed by Maine State Nurses Association representative Todd Ricker. It stated...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One injured in Thursday shooting at Lewiston housing complex

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police responded to a report of a male shot in the parking lot at 64 Oxford St., better known as Place St. Marie Housing Development, around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Honoring the memory of Fire Capt. Michael Bell, who died in a Farmington explosion three years ago

FARMINGTON, Maine — Three years ago at 8:18 a.m., the Farmington community was forever changed. A tragic explosion at the LEAP Incorporated building took the life of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell. Five other firefighters and Larry Lord, a maintenance worker at LEAP who's been called a hero for evacuating the facility after smelling gas, were also injured.
FARMINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

