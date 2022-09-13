Read full article on original website
If gas prices are falling, why aren’t things cheaper?
Yesterday’s Consumer Price Index missed the mark — inflation didn’t ease as much as expected in August. It was 8.3% despite steadily falling gas prices. A gallon of gas today is averaging $3.70, down from its high of more than $5 earlier this year, according to Triple A.
A grocery bill gut punch
For producers, inflation is easing just a bit, Labor Department reports. Producer prices reflect costs throughout the production process. Prices for raw materials are starting to ease. Food is more expensive because it's getting more expensive to make food. by Sabri Ben-Achour. Sep 14, 2022. Farmers are paying more for...
What might it take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week it will triple its investment in efforts to reduce emissions from agriculture. The USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program will dole out nearly $3 billion to projects that provide incentives for sustainable farming and forestry practices. This is the Biden administration’s...
Food is more expensive because it’s getting more expensive to make food
The price of pretty much everything aside from gasoline was up in August. The same goes for what we eat. The price of food at home was up 13.5% since a year earlier, the largest annual increase since 1979. Some categories — dairy and cereal products, for instance — were up more than 16%.
Interest rate hikes not always bad news for stock markets
On Tuesday, stocks plummeted to their lowest level since June of 2020. Wall Street was rattled by hot inflation numbers that raised fears of even steeper interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. So, you’d think higher rates are bad for the stock market. But that’s not always the case....
Retail sales rose a smidgen in August, but some see warning signs
There continue to be a whole lot of mixed signals in this economy. Take today: We got retail sales numbers for August from the Census Bureau, and they were up, slightly — 0.3%. Some analysts are saying, “Hey, look, this is good news. Even with such high inflation, consumers...
For producers, inflation is easing just a bit, Labor Department reports
On Tuesday, we learned that the consumer price index rose in August, by 0.1%. The reasons were pretty clear: Gas prices are down, yes, but consumers are still paying more for things like medical care, rent and furniture. On Wednesday, the Labor Department followed up with its producer price index...
The Corn Belt is facing smaller yields, but higher prices are keeping this farmer’s hopes up
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its September harvest estimate for corn after little rain and above-average temperatures along the Corn Belt the last month. But Keith Alverson, a corn farmer in Chester, South Dakota, is optimistic. One reason: Corn prices have risen to around $7 a bushel compared to $6 a year ago.
