Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
EL PASO, TX
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
elpasomatters.org

DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution

The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case. The filing is a Sept. 10 letter Rosales sent to U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking drugs and guns

EL PASO, TX

