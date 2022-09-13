Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
KVIA
El Paso Sheriff concerned over potential threat following recent migrant smuggling arrest
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a recent smuggling arrest raises law enforcement concern that undocumented immigrants may be released into the community with minimal or no screening. On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a car for an equipment violation at the 7900...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
KFOX 14
Rifle believed to have been used in murder of Las Cruces store owner shown in court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A rifle that was believed to have been used in the murder of Las Cruces store owner Oscar Amezquita was discussed in court on Wednesday. Lonnie Gallegos is accused of shooting and killing Amezquita in his business, Landis Boot and Shoe Service, in May of 2020.
elpasomatters.org
DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution
The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case. The filing is a Sept. 10 letter Rosales sent to U.S....
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
KFOX 14
Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
KVIA
Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
KFOX 14
Attorney says DA's office is serving 'unequal justice' as criminal case dismissals go on
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The dismissal of criminal cases continued at the El Paso County Courthouse due to the district attorney’s office falling behind with criminal indictments. In referral court 7 out 10 criminal cases were dismissed while the other 3 were picked up by the state.
KVIA
DASO takes man into custody after SWAT situation nearby Doña Ana Elementary School
UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: The suspect has been taken into custody, according to The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. There were no injuries, and the scene is expected to clear within an hour. UPDATE 10:05 a.m.: Parents authorized to pick Doña Ana Elementary students who were relocated to Vista Middle...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KVIA
El Paso Police: Dispute leads to shooting in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- Two men shot at a man they had a previous dispute with, according to El Paso police. Police say the victim was 23-year-old Justin Noe. Investigators say the shooting happened Friday, Sept. 9, on the 200 block of Arisano in the Upper Valley. The El Paso...
KFOX 14
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
KFOX 14
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
FBI seeks Las Cruces armed robbery suspect
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is on the lookout for 25-year-old Joshua Lopez who they believe is connected to an armed shoplifting incident in Las Cruces. Officials say it happened at a home improvement store at 3200 N. Main Street on July 27. They say Lopez and an accomplice, who is in custody, allegedly […]
KVIA
Departure from El Paso District Attorney’s Office may delay long-awaited murder trial
EL PASO, Texas-- The trial of a man accused of a murder in 2017 may be delayed even further. Assistant District Attorney Rene Flores announced in Judge Marcos Lizarraga‘s courtroom during a hearing Tuesday morning that his last day in the office will be Friday, Sept. 23. Flores made...
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
Man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking drugs and guns
