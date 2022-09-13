The 126th Annual Finger Barbeque and Picnic will be Saturday, Sept. 17. There will be party jumpers for the kids, good food and live music for the family. Whole hog barbeque and chicken will be available with homemade ice cream and baked goods. Parade starts at 10 a.m. All proceeds go to the Finger Vol. Fire Dept. For more information, call 731-610-7668.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO