WBBJ
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
WBBJ
The fun continues at the West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was Day Two of the West Tennessee State Fair, and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson Fairgrounds, located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
WBBJ
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The 126th Annual Finger Barbeque and Picnic will be Saturday, Sept. 17. There will be party jumpers for the kids, good food and live music for the family. Whole hog barbeque and chicken will be available with homemade ice cream and baked goods. Parade starts at 10 a.m. All proceeds go to the Finger Vol. Fire Dept. For more information, call 731-610-7668.
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds prepares for 40th Annual ArcheoFest this weekend
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park‘s 40th Annual ArcheoFest will take place at the park this weekend. The event will be held September 17 & 18, with a special day for schools and homeschool groups planned for Friday, September 16. The festival honors the ancient people who...
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Holmes And Watson’ this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A mystery filled with twists, turns and red herrings is coming to the stage in Henderson this month. FHU Theatre will present their production of “Holmes And Watson” from September 29 through October 1. The stage play focuses on Dr. John Watson’s quest to...
WBBJ
Jackson International Food & Art Festival to return this October
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and several other community partners announced the activities surrounding the 8th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival. A press conference held at City Hall in downtown Jackson teased what’s to come at the family friendly event. Organizers believe this could...
WBBJ
TN Environmental Council announces communities statewide to host recycling events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Environmental Council – a non-profit organization – has announced 10 selected communities across the state that will host recycling roundup events in the coming year. The communities in West Tennessee are: Camden, Hornbeak, Jackson, Memphis and Ripley. These drive-through events will make...
WBBJ
The Chicken Shack celebrates 60 years at West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back in Jackson, and the Madison County 4-H organization is getting chicken ready for the week. The Chicken Shack has been serving West Tennessee fairgoers for several years, but this year, they are changing things up. “If you come to...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening
Paris, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for today’s Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting at the Hampton Inn in Paris. City officials were enthusiastic in welcoming the Hampton Inn to Paris and Hampton officials were enthusiastic in complimenting local officials and citizens on their hospitality to them. Paris City...
WBBJ
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds
JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
WBBJ
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
WBBJ
Kenneth Lee Kidd
Services for Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service. If you like...
WBBJ
Mrs. Tracey White
Services for Mrs. Tracey White, age 51 of Verona, Mississippi and formerly of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the London Branch Baptist Church in Haywood County, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday,...
thunderboltradio.com
Police Investigating Brick Throwing at Union City Residence
Union City police are investigating the throwing of bricks at a home on Exchange Street. Reports said officers were called Monday, after a neighbor observed two young black males breaking the windows from a house at 1219 Exchange Street. The neighbor told officers the young boys ran past her house...
