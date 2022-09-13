Read full article on original website
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in September
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter Dogs
Shake Deals at Smashburger and IHOP on National Milkshake Day (September 12th)
Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System
KRDO
Pueblo artists celebrate completed murals and sculptures on the Arkansas Levee
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Thursday, some artists and community members came out to see the newly completed murals and sculptures on the Pueblo Arkansas Levee, including a mural to honor journalist, author, and playwright Damon Runyon. One of the artists on the levee, Ryan Yanke, has waited 20 years to paint here....
kdnk.org
Steel City exhibit chronicles Pueblo steelworkers’ historic strike
A new exhibit from History Colorado at the El Pueblo History Museum chronicles the historic steelworkers strike that began in the early 1980s. Over more than two decades, steelworkers and their families fought for labor rights, while the wider community came together to support them. Zach Werkowitch, lead developer on...
KRDO
Meet alpacas and have a pint Saturday at Cerberus Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Cerberus Brewing Company in Colorado Springs is hosting a fundraising event with Alpaca Breeders of the Rockies. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have alpacas, an alpaca selfie booth, and live demonstrations including spinning, felting, and knitting with alpaca fleece.
KRDO
HSPPR holding Pawtoberfest fundraiser event Saturday at Bear Creek Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is holding its Pawtoberfest fundraising event again after a two-year hiatus. The HSPPR said the event is expected to draw around 1,500 people and raise more than $200,000. The dog-friendly festival will feature craft brews and...
Trail access and road closures this weekend due to city events
Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, and Greater El Paso County will have certain road access limited this weekend due to certain events taking place around the city this weekend.
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at your favorite burger joint
COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and whether your favorite burger comes from a national chain restaurant or a local mom-and-pop, you can’t go wrong by adding some gooey cheese. According to the Burger Index, a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research Top Data, there has been […]
KRDO
Grand opening for Mineral Palace Park pickleball courts set for Sept. 20
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is inviting the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Mineral Place park pickleball courts on Tuesday, Sept. 20. In March, Pueblo City Council approved funding for the construction of eight pickleball courts at Mineral Palace Park....
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado Springs
"Colorado Skyhawk" by Celeste HodgesPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) More than thirty sculptures of colorful butterflies and dragonflies have temporarily landed on the front lawn of the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum.
Pueblo's 'hottest' event of the year is almost here
This year's annual Chile & Frijole Festival is said to be the 'hottest' celebration of the year. This will be the 28th annual festival.
KKTV
Covington Homes, Santorini model, featured in Colorado Springs Parade of Homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Parade of homes is taking place Sep. 10-25 where you can see $500,000 homes all the way up to three million. Covington Homes, Santorini model, is part of their terrace series. The model is 3,693 square feet with four bedrooms, 3 and a half-bath, with the option of a three car garage. The price range for this model is 629,018 and it’s located in Peyton, Colorado.
Daily Record
New Cañon City True Value owners pride themselves on friendly customer service
It has new owners, a new look, and some new products, but Cañon City True Value is committed to offering the same friendly service with the same experienced staff. Bob and Mel Smith purchased the Cañon City store June 8 at 1630 E. Main St. from Bob and Carol Fontana. Their daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Bill Garoutte, continue to own and operate the True Value stores in Florence in Penrose.
Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An audience of several hundred people filled the Boot Barn Hall on the city's north side Tuesday regarding the proposal to build an 8,000-seat outdoor entertainment venue. KRDO It was an opportunity for people -- many of whom live in the area -- to raise concerns and ask questions about The post Big crowd attends Tuesday evening public meeting on proposed Sunset Amphitheater in north Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Government Technology
Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon
(TNS) — They're off and running. Three fiber optic network providers that will offer high-speed internet service in Colorado Springs — Underline Infrastructure, MetroNet and Colorado Springs Utilities — have launched construction of their systems or are poised to begin as they race to capture residential and business customers in various parts of the city and Pikes Peak region.
Y95 Country
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's the...
No suspect ever found in Bijou St. bridge shooting
UPDATE: FRIDAY 9/16/2022 8:46 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD is still searching for the suspect in this shooting death. Police provided an update with more detailed information on the incident. According to police, the first emergency call was received at 11:59 a.m. reporting a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. When officers arrived, […]
KKTV
WATCH: DUI enforcement in Colorado Springs
11 News is speaking with a representative from Gallus Medical Detox Centers to highlight "Recovery Month." Call 1-800-662-4357 for substance abuse help. Snow plows have started training in Colorado Springs in preparation for winter.
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
KRDO
Pedestrian hit early this morning in northern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash in the northern part of Colorado Springs at sunrise this morning. CSP reports that a 62-year-old, man from Fountain stepped away from his dump truck into the active lane of traffic on Gleneagle at Huntington Beach Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling through the area.
Affordable Mountain Cabin Has Three Decks With Incredible Colorado Views
Here's breaking news. You don't have to spend $1 million to get a house with million-dollar views. Take a look at this mountain cabin near Divide, Colorado that's currently for sale. The mountain views from this home are truly amazing, yet the home is selling for less than $400K, It seems too good to be true, but this is legit.
Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer High School students witnessed a fight Friday morning near the 7-Eleven gas station by the school and after reporting it to police, the school was placed under secure status. Colorado Springs Police said the fight involved a bike theft and the suspect was shot in the leg. The wound The post Shooting near Palmer High sends school into secure status Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
