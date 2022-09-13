ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ktoy1047.com

Arkansas receives approval for $54.1 million EV grant

Along with 34 other states, Arkansas is now approved for the funding which will go towards installing charging along the Department of Transportation’s Designated EV Corridors. The plan by the DOT will have charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 30,40, and 49 with four charging ports per station....
ARKANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arkansas River Report – September 15, 2022

Leadville - 0.10 inch. Buena Vista - 0.08-0.20 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.27-0.62 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir continue its gradual decline. At 179,153 acre-feet, the reservoir is 55.5 percent full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,400.9 acre-feet or 66.8 percent full while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 118,921 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.3 percent full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir has declined to 13,857 acre-feet.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ jobless rate ticks higher to 3.4% in August

Arkansas job numbers declined between July and August, pushing the jobless rate from 3.3% to 3.4% in August. The jobless rate was better than the 3.8% in August 2021, and year-over-year job growth was estimated at 28,185. The U.S. rate in August was 3.5%. The number of employed in Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas

Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas gets approval for electric vehicle charging plan

Arkansas drivers could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as soon as next summer. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced early approval of plans from 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, to implement their individual parts of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK  Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?

Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
BERRYVILLE, AR

