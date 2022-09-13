Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Arkansas receives approval for $54.1 million EV grant
Along with 34 other states, Arkansas is now approved for the funding which will go towards installing charging along the Department of Transportation’s Designated EV Corridors. The plan by the DOT will have charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 30,40, and 49 with four charging ports per station....
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
kiowacountypress.net
Arkansas River Report – September 15, 2022
Leadville - 0.10 inch. Buena Vista - 0.08-0.20 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.27-0.62 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir continue its gradual decline. At 179,153 acre-feet, the reservoir is 55.5 percent full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,400.9 acre-feet or 66.8 percent full while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 118,921 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.3 percent full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir has declined to 13,857 acre-feet.
Arkansas electric co-ops: Fees, insurance required by federal law
Arkansas electric cooperatives have made a unified response, defending the requirement for additional insurance and fee requirements for customers installing alternative energy systems.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas’ jobless rate ticks higher to 3.4% in August
Arkansas job numbers declined between July and August, pushing the jobless rate from 3.3% to 3.4% in August. The jobless rate was better than the 3.8% in August 2021, and year-over-year job growth was estimated at 28,185. The U.S. rate in August was 3.5%. The number of employed in Arkansas...
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
menastar.com
Countries Arkansas exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Arkansas exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UAMS Health offering free, virtual mental health program for Arkansans of all ages
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is offering a free, virtual mental health program for Arkansans of all ages.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Tourism Ticker: Report shows broad recovery in Arkansas’ tourism sector
High fuel prices, inflation and concerns about a U.S. recession have yet to slow Arkansas’ tourism industry based on tax revenue and job numbers in the first six months of 2022. The industry continues a strong rebound from COVID-19 shutdowns. Arkansas’ 2% tourism tax revenue between January and June...
KHBS
Gas prices increase in parts of Northwest Arkansas
Ark. — Although the state of Arkansas is seeing a downward trend in gas prices, parts of Northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in prices. According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas is $3.17. For the Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale area...
Biden Administration approves Arkansas's EV charging infrastructure plans along highways
ARKANSAS, USA — The Biden Administration announced their approval of Arkansas's electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan ahead of schedule. Arkansas will be among with the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico with approved plans. These states will be able to unlock more...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas gets approval for electric vehicle charging plan
Arkansas drivers could see more charging stations start popping up along major travel corridors as soon as next summer. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced early approval of plans from 34 states, along with Puerto Rico, to implement their individual parts of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The...
Arkansas Public Service Chairman Ted Thomas resigns amid issues with solar hookups
The chairman leading an investigation into allegations some utility companies are charging unauthorized fees to go solar in Arkansas has resigned.
Central Arkansas Pride cancels event with Travelers, says team rejected drag queen throwing first pitch
An Arkansas LGBTQ+ rights group says they are canceling an event planned with the Arkansas Travelers baseball team over the involvement of a drag queen.
Arkansas EV charging infrastructure plan gets $54.1M federal green light
Arkansas will be receiving tens of millions in government funding for implementing its EV charging infrastructure.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?
Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
Arkansas to feel more than 100° as we near Fall
w 80s. Now all signs are pointing toward a big warm-up with triple digits possible.
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
