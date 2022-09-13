ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, SC

News19 WLTX

Cayce mural along Knox Abbott Drive gets finishing touches

CAYCE, S.C. — A new mural in Cayce is now complete. It's located at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Ninth Street. Paint is drying as artist and local art teacher Kevin Pettit brushed up the community-based masterpiece. It has both day and night elements, with glow-in-the-dark paint...
CAYCE, SC
City
Cameron, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter prepares for evangelical event

SUMTER, S.C. — After nearly two years of planning, the Follow Me Crusade is coming to Sumter. The event starts on Monday night at 7 p.m. with a prayer session and will continue through Thursday. "It's so exciting! Some of us haven't been sleeping," steering committee member Hope Turner...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County celebrating Adult Education Week

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The City of Camden during their last City Council meeting provided a proclamation to Kershaw County Adult Education team at the Kershaw County School District declaring September 19th-23rd Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. "Adult education, it's bigger than students coming to night school," Director...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Person
Cameron
News19 WLTX

Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Buddy Call19 Survivor: Darlene Connell

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darlene Connell has spent her entire career as a healthcare professional. Knowing as much as she does about medicine, nothing prepared her to hear the words, "You have breast cancer, " not once, but twice. Connell was first diagnosed in 2014. Her second diagnosis came six...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Greek festival returns after break

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Green Space#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Calhoun Players#Novia
News19 WLTX

Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina. The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs. The company says...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
COLUMBIA, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
News19 WLTX

Elementary school teacher Stacy Wiley is News19's Teacher of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacy Wiley has been in the classroom for more than twenty years. A profession she’s come to love, but as a child, never imagined herself doing. "As kids, we want to be veterinarians and things like that, but that kind of fizzled out, “said Wiley. “But it was my second-grade teacher crazy enough, that was one of my favorites, and here I am."
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Local furniture industry striving toward normalcy

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Various industries are still feeling the impacts of pandemic-related obstacles like supply chain issues and inflation. Furniture stores in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are still regaining their footing as they navigate these issues. “A lot of people are scared with the COVID and stuff coming...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

