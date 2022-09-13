Read full article on original website
Kershaw County preparing for citizen input on recreation
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The potential for more parks, walking trails, and recreation could be on the horizon for residents in Kershaw County. The county is hosting three meetings that will provide citizens the chance to speak up about what they want to see in their community. "We did...
Cayce mural along Knox Abbott Drive gets finishing touches
CAYCE, S.C. — A new mural in Cayce is now complete. It's located at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and Ninth Street. Paint is drying as artist and local art teacher Kevin Pettit brushed up the community-based masterpiece. It has both day and night elements, with glow-in-the-dark paint...
Columbia City Council to vote on funding for GANGS in Peace pilot program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Columbia City Council will vote on whether to give nearly $29,000 to a local organization known as G.A.N.G.S in Peace for a three month pilot program. The organization, formed earlier this year by former gang members, aims to reduce youth violence through various programming.
Columbia Jubilee brings together commerce, cuisine and community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music, food, and history came together in Columbia on Saturday at the annual Jubilee Festival to celebrate Black history and culture in the city. Program organizer Sherard Shekese Duvall said community, commerce, and cuisine are each part of the making of the festival. “It’s a celebration...
Holly Hill NAACP celebrates more than 50 years serving community
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill NAACP is celebrating more than 50 years in the community. President Gwendolyn Barksdale says her father Reverend John W. Wright chartered the branch in 1971. She now holds leadership alongside vice president Evelyn Benjamin. “I think we have accomplished a lot," said...
$500K renovations coming to Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A local park in Blythewood is about to get a whole lot nicer. You've probably noticed that Doko Meadows Park in the Midlands has been gaining some improvements over the last eight months, to security and infrastructure, with new gates, cameras, tag readers and fencing. Turns...
Sumter prepares for evangelical event
SUMTER, S.C. — After nearly two years of planning, the Follow Me Crusade is coming to Sumter. The event starts on Monday night at 7 p.m. with a prayer session and will continue through Thursday. "It's so exciting! Some of us haven't been sleeping," steering committee member Hope Turner...
Kershaw County celebrating Adult Education Week
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The City of Camden during their last City Council meeting provided a proclamation to Kershaw County Adult Education team at the Kershaw County School District declaring September 19th-23rd Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. "Adult education, it's bigger than students coming to night school," Director...
Auditor files countersuit against Swansea town council members
SWANSEA, S.C. — The auditor hired by the town of Swansea has filed a countersuit against Swansea town council members. It's the latest development in the financial saga in Swansea that started after an audit found $3,300,000 of town assets unaccounted for. This latest lawsuit counters one filed by...
Power outage forces Richland County school to e-learning on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is without power and will be moving to virtual learning on Monday after a line was cut over the weekend. A spokesperson for the Richland Two School District said on Sunday that L.W. Conder Elementary School lost power over the weekend after a major electrical line was cut by contractors who were working at the school.
Buddy Call19 Survivor: Darlene Connell
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Darlene Connell has spent her entire career as a healthcare professional. Knowing as much as she does about medicine, nothing prepared her to hear the words, "You have breast cancer, " not once, but twice. Connell was first diagnosed in 2014. Her second diagnosis came six...
Columbia Greek festival returns after break
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2020, the Columbia Greek festival had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later in 2021, the festival was converted to a drive-thru format. On Thursday, the festival kicked off to pre-pandemic operations. It takes place at the Holy trinity Greek Orthodox...
Starlink Satellites were visible over the Midlands on Monday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check this out! Did you see a bunch of lights last night over the midlands? Well, a bunch of our WLTX weather watchers did and it turns out it was a batch of newly launched SpaceX Starlink satellites. The satellites were launched from Florida on Saturday...
New trailer to provide showers and washing machines for homeless in Kershaw County
CAMDEN, S.C. — What might look like a trailer for some is a room that will provide people experiencing homelessness with a place to shower and clean their clothes. "We've been waiting for 6 months for the trailer," says Angie Shirley, Street Outreach Coordinator for United Way of Kershaw County.
Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina. The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs. The company says...
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
Local synagogue prepares for Rosh Hashanah, hosts 'Shofar Factory'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rosh Hashanah begins on Sept. 25, marking the Jewish New Year and the beginning of several Hebrew holidays that will be celebrated around the world - and here in the Midlands. In preparation, around 100 members of The Chabad - Aleph House came together to create...
'It's heartbreaking': Midlands families react after Hurricane Fiona devastates Puerto Rico
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Angela Crespo, a co-owner of La Isla Bonita in Columbia, moved to mainland America from Puerto Rico in the 1980s. Since then, she has been in communication with her family on the island for decades. When hurricane Maria hit her family in 2017 she even worked...
Elementary school teacher Stacy Wiley is News19's Teacher of the Week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacy Wiley has been in the classroom for more than twenty years. A profession she’s come to love, but as a child, never imagined herself doing. "As kids, we want to be veterinarians and things like that, but that kind of fizzled out, “said Wiley. “But it was my second-grade teacher crazy enough, that was one of my favorites, and here I am."
Local furniture industry striving toward normalcy
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Various industries are still feeling the impacts of pandemic-related obstacles like supply chain issues and inflation. Furniture stores in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties are still regaining their footing as they navigate these issues. “A lot of people are scared with the COVID and stuff coming...
