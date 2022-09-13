Read full article on original website
Related
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
ESPN
Kyle Kuzma walks for Puma during New York Fashion Week
Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma isn't waiting for the NBA season to continue making memorable fashion statements. On Wednesday, Kuzma participated in New York Fashion Week. The 27-year-old wore a hooded, all-black outfit with a long skirt as he walked the runway in the Puma Futrograde show. Kuzma inked a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”
Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
thesource.com
She Said Yes: Rajon Rondo Proposes to Latoia Fitzgerald at Her NYFW Show
Rajon Rondo is a soon-to-be-married man. The four-time NBA All-Star was on hand at his girlfriend’s New York Fashion Week show, and at the conclusion, he popped the question. Rondo’s new fiancée is Latoia Fitzgerald, who celebrated her line Lionne. As the show came to a conclusion and Latoia...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jazz, Lakers Talking Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
This isn’t the first time Bogdanovic has been linked to LA, as the sides have reportedly visited on several occasions. Along with the Lakers, Bogdanovic has drawn interest from the Suns, Mavericks and Knicks, according to multiple reports. Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it fairly clear that veterans such...
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
BREAKING: New York Knicks To Sign Former Grizzlies, Rockets And Kings Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing DaQuan Jeffries.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic As Knicks Trade Target
The New York Knicks were unable to complete a trade with the Utah Jazz centered around Donovan Mitchell, which surprised a lot of people. While it was disappointing to not acquire the three-time NBA All-Star, the front office has to get back to work and continue to reshape the roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donovan Mitchell Reveals The Team He Thought He Was Going To Get Traded Too
On Wednesday, Donovan Mitchell met with the media for the first time since being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell revealed that he thought he was going to be traded to the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Had A Powerful Message For LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony When He Joined The 2008 Redeem Team: “I’m Tired Of Watching Y’all Lose.”
When it comes to international basketball, there is no team who's more successful than Team USA. In the Olympics, the men's basketball team has managed to take home the gold medal 16 times. But there have been times when Team USA has been outplayed by other countries. One of them...
Fox News
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell disputes Danny Ainge's Jazz assessment
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell says he tried to make it work in Utah before being traded in September. He also disagrees with Danny Ainge’s assessment of the 2021-2022 Jazz team. Mitchell, who was traded to Cleveland for a load of draft picks and three young players, said Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Donovan Mitchell pushes past departure from Utah Jazz, adamant Cleveland Cavaliers can 'really build something special'
CLEVELAND -- Donovan Mitchell disagrees that the now broken-up Utah Jazz core "didn't really believe in each other" as team CEO Danny Ainge said earlier this week. "I don't think we didn't believe [in each other]," Mitchell told ESPN on Wednesday on his first day in Cleveland as a Cavalier following a Sept. 1 trade. "I said at the end of the season, don't trade [Rudy Gobert]. Let's figure this out, let's do. And that didn't happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that's his decision."
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Yardbarker
Jazz Newcomer Collin Sexton Says He’s 100 Percent Healthy
The Utah Jazz are going to have a new look in the 2022-23 NBA season, as they officially entered rebuilding mode this offseason. With Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert no longer in Utah, the team is entering a new era. Collin Sexton is set to be one of the faces...
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III ranked just 5th-best 'Big 3' in NBA 2K update
Just because the Boston Celtics happen to be the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA Playoffs a season after coming within two wins of doing so in 2022 doesn’t mean that the Celtics are also seen as having the top-rated trio of stars in the latest ratings update of NBA 2K according to a new assessment by HoopsHype.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0