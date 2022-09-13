Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
Will Shiba Inu Benefit More From Ethereum's Upcoming Merge or Shibarium?
The price of Shiba Inu has dropped dramatically this year. Ethereum's upcoming Merge could help improve Shiba Inu. Shibarium, a Layer 2 scaling solution, is another catalyst investors are watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why He Has Bought Ethereum Call Options With a $3000 Strike Price
Recently, Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, talked about how he is trading Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge”, which marks the transition of the Ethereum network from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge:. “The Merge represents the joining of the...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
CoinDesk
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum
At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.
As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move
Market downturns may seem like scary times to buy stocks. But they actually are among the best times to invest. Today's environment doesn't change the long-term outlook for these exciting players. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Comments / 1