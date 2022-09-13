ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench

McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. McCarthy's off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks faced. He's been on fire lately, hitting .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Benched on Friday

Profar isn't starting Friday against Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Profar is slashing .213/.240/.404 since the beginning of September and will pass starting left field duties to Wil Myers, who will bat in the leadoff spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Giants and Braves play, winner takes 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (88-54, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (12-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants -101; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Drew Waters: Scratched from lineup

Waters was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Boston for undisclosed reasons. It's not clear if an injury or illness is the reason for a change of plans, or if the Royals simply elected to go with a different starting nine. Hunter Dozier will enter the lineup in Waters' place, string in left field and pushing Nate Eaton to right.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore

Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Absent from Friday's lineup

Grissom isn't starting Friday against Philadelphia. Grissom served as an everyday player for Atlanta over the last month but will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. The 21-year-old will likely see decreased playing time down the stretch after Ozzie Albies (foot) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL

The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine against southpaw

Rojas isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres. Rojas started against a left-handed pitcher Thursday against San Diego but will head to the bench for the third time in the last five games since southpaw Blake Snell is on the mound Friday. Sergio Alcantara is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Earns extra-inning win

Holmes (6-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over Boston. He allowed two runs (one earned) on no hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings. Holmes entered the game with the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and recorded a clean...
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Rehab assignment begins Friday

Carlson (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson took swing this week and has been cleared to return to game action in the minors Friday. He's been on the injured list with a left thumb sprain since Sept. 7, and it seems likely that he'll rejoin the Cardinals following a brief rehab assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty

Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Rodríguez makes more history as Mariners top Padres 6-1

SEATTLE -- — Julio Rodríguez stood on second base having checked another box on a growing list of accomplishments that are only strengthening an already robust case for rookie of the year. At this point, it seems like almost a daily occurrence for the 21-year-old to come up...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brooks Raley: Reinstated from restricted list

Raley was reinstated from the restricted list Friday. Raley was unavailable for the Rays' series in Toronto this week due to his vaccination status, but he'll rejoin the team's bullpen ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rangers. Over 19 appearances since the All-Star break, he's picked up 10 holds while posting a 0.92 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 19.2 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season

Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Not in lineup Friday

Haggerty isn't starting Friday against the Angels. Haggerty, who is batting just .167 since the beginning of September, will get a day off Friday. Jesse Winker will take his place in left field, allowing Carlos Santana to serve as Seattle's designated hitter, batting fourth.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out again Friday

Haniger (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels. Haniger hasn't seen the field since Sunday due to a back issue, and his absence will continue in Friday's series opener. Jake Lamb is starting in right field while Carlos Santana serves as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings

Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds

Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
CINCINNATI, OH

