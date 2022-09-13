ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis Robinson IV, nation's No. 4 prospect in 2024, on upcoming LSU Tigers visit: 'It's DBU'

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

IMG Academy (Florida) is always loaded with elite high school football talent.

But the class of 2024 is particularly special at cornerback, where the program boasts the nation's top two players in the country at the position.

Desmond Ricks and Ellis Robinson IV are rated No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, and both are considered five-star prospects.

On Tuesday, Robinson tweeted that he will be taking an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend for the game against Mississippi State:

"It’s DBU," Robinson said. "The coaches have been doing a great job of making me a priority and developing a relationship with me. (I'm) looking forward to getting on campus, meeting with coaches face to face and getting a gameday vibe to see if LSU is a place I can see myself playing."

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2024, two spots below Ricks.

While it's early in Robinson's recruitment, he has already amassed more than 30 scholarship offers and has trimmed his list to 10: highlighted by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina and USC.

Here's what On3 had to say about the IMG Academy star as a prospect:

"Ball-hawking defensive back with elite length and ability to make plays on the ball as a high school underclassman. Dominated competition in New York’s Catholic league as a sophomore, bringing in eight interceptions. Made several impressive, acrobatic picks. Has advanced ball skills as a cornerback, which he pairs with outstanding length. Measured in at 5-foot-11.5, 169 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wing-span prior to his junior season. Also tests as a very good athlete, running a 4.56 second electronically-timed 40-yard dash. Transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season and should see an uptick in competition as a high school upperclassman ."

Sophomore season highlights

