New York City, NY

NYC pol pushes to extend sugary-drink warnings at local chains

By Bernadette Hogan
New York Post
 3 days ago

You may not want to know how much sugar is in that Mocha Frappuccino, but a New York City councilman thinks you should.

Food-industry chains including Starbucks would be required to add sugar-content warnings to menu items such as fountain sodas, smoothies, coffee drinks and even salads under a new bill being introduced by City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers (D-Manhattan).

The proposed rule would mainly apply to fast-food businesses with 15 or more joints in the five boroughs. In addition to Starbucks, that would include Subway, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s.

“We have to start taking clear measures to make sure that New Yorkers are informed,” Powers told The Post.

“Whether it’s calorie counts, restaurant grades or sodium counts, giving New Yorkers better information … has a positive impact on the decisions they make.”

The bill would build off a campaign l ed by ex- City Councilman and current Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who first introduced the idea in 2019. After backlash from the impacted businesses, he ended up paring down his proposed measure to include just pre-packaged drinks and foods. The legislation was signed into law last year.

Food-industry chains would be required to add sugar-content warnings to menu items.
Harvard School of Public Health

Powers’ bill would take a second shot at expanding that requirement.

The affected establishments would be required to post warning icons next to items containing sugar content over the FDA’s recommended daily dose of 50g of added sugar.

A grande Mocha Frappuccino at Starbucks, for example, has 51g of sugar, according to the company’s Web site.

Meanwhile, a medium Frozen Coffee at Dunkin’ has 84g of sugar, the company’s site says.

They also would have to submit their menus for review every three months to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene or else face a fine of up to $500.

The proposed rule would apply to fast-food businesses with 15 or more locations.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Right now, these companies’ menus post sodium and calories in foods.

Powers said he’ll introduce his bill Wednesday.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams’ office, asked by The Post whether the top pol backs the plan, said she doesn’t comment on pending legislation.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg also tried to clean up Gotham residents’ diet by instituting a citywide ban on big cups of sodas, but the move was eventually struck down by a state appeals court.

Since then, state lawmakers attempted to take up the mantle, too, but have been unsuccessful.

