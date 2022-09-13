ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

A look at the Bryant University women's basketball schedule for 2022-23

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0squwj_0huChUAB00

Five nonconference road games, an extended tournament stint in Providence and a debut in the America East highlight the women’s basketball schedule released by Bryant early on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs open their season on Nov. 7 at Dartmouth, and they’ll have little choice but to get comfortable living out of a suitcase. Following trips to Pittsburgh, Penn State, Central Connecticut and Sacred Heart all come before the calendar flips to 2023.

Bryant coach Mary Burke knocked out a chunk of her schedule thanks to an invitation from her alma mater. Burke starred on the floor at Providence in the 1980s, and the Bulldogs will play three games as part of the Friar Thanksgiving Classic. Early matchups with Weber State and Hartford will be at Amica Insurance Pavilion before Bryant takes on the host Friars at Alumni Hall on Nov. 27.

On the men's side:Will Bryant's basketball team go back to the NCAA Tournament? This schedule will decide

Emerson visits the Chace Center for a Nov. 12 home opener and Mitchell will provide the final nonconference opposition on Dec. 18. Bryant will follow an extended break by taking the floor in Smithfield on Dec. 29 against Maine, beginning life in its new conference. The Black Bears were the regular season champions in 2021-22 and rolled to a 15-3 league record last season.

The competitor:Bryant's Mary Burke, a RI institution as an athlete and coach, carries on humbly

The Bulldogs authored a surprise run to the title round during their final Northeast Conference tournament in March. Bryant upset the top two seeds on the road before falling at Mount St. Mary’s, 60-42, in the championship game. The Bulldogs were denied what would have been a first NCAA Tournament berth since ascending to Division I in the late 2000s.

At PC:Providence College announces its women's basketball schedule

Broadcast information and game times will be released in the coming weeks. Visit bryantbulldogs.com for updates.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

BRYANT WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 2022-23 SCHEDULE

Nov. 7 — at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Emerson, 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 — at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Nov. 18 — at Penn State

Nov. 21 — Loyola (MD), 6 p.m.

Nov. 25 — Weber State (Friar Thanksgiving Classic, Amica Insurance Pavilion), 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Hartford (Friar Thanksgiving Classic, Amica Insurance Pavilion), 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Providence (Friar Thanksgiving Classic), 2 p.m.

Dec. 3 — at Central Connecticut

Dec. 7 — at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 — Stonehill

Dec. 18 — Mitchell, 1 p.m.

Dec. 29 — Maine

Jan. 1 — at Binghamton

Jan. 4 — Vermont

Jan. 7 — at UMBC

Jan. 11 — at Albany

Jan. 14 — New Hampshire

Jan. 18 — at NJIT

Jan. 21 — UMass-Lowell

Jan. 24 — Hartford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 — Binghamton

Feb. 1 — at Maine

Feb. 8 — Albany

Feb. 11 — UMBC

Feb. 15 — at UMass-Lowell

Feb. 22 — NJIT

Feb. 25 — at Vermont

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

Four-star big man Michael Nwoko says Providence has ‘big plans for me’

Michael Nwoko, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound center from Prolific (CA) Prep, took an official visit to Providence this past weekend and likes what they have to offer. “They have big plans for me!,” he said by text. “They love my game and made me feel like it’s home. [I could] come in, start and contribute on a big level and stage.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thursday Night Football: EP, Shea, Pilgrim, Woonsocket win

(WPRI) – The quartet of high school football games on Thursday night in the Ocean State brought plenty of fireworks. East Providence beat St. Rays at home 29-22. Shea edged Barrington at home 15-14. Woonsocket went to South County and held down South Kingstown 19-14. And Pilgrim went on the road and handled Mt. Hope […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Mayor-Elect Smiley Tells Us Five New Things

Brett Smiley has been running for Mayor of Providence functionally for a decade. After Tuesday night’s Democratic primary win, he is the mayor-elect, as he has no opposition in the general election. GoLocal sat down with Smiley on Thursday morning for about an hour, and he had some interesting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, RI
Smithfield, RI
Basketball
Smithfield, RI
College Basketball
State
Vermont State
Smithfield, RI
Sports
Smithfield, RI
College Sports
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
ABC6.com

5 local Rhode Island races could be heading for a recount

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Board of Elections said they have received recount request for five races from last night’s primary election. Three of the races are for Providence City Council seats and the other two are for the Democratic primary for Senate District 29 in Warwick and House District 57 in Cumberland and a portions of Central Falls.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Burke
ABC6.com

Providence kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. The RAÍCES Dance Group will perform a series of Colombian Folk-Dances at Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The month-long celebration is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Providence College#The Bryant University#Dartmouth#Bulldogs#Amica Insurance Pavilion
GoLocalProv

Brett Smiley to be New Mayor of Providence

Brett Smiley, the former top aide to outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Governor Gina Raimondo, is going to be elected Mayor of Providence. During his campaign, Smiley tied his political fortunes to now U.S Commerce Secretary Raimondo, mentioning her endorsement in his ads. Elorza had rejected Smiley's candidacy and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday

There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Police Launch Martial Arts Pilot Program

TIVERTON, RI — Tiverton police are getting a new kind of training, after the department launched a pilot program in July to train officers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said six officers are participating in the new program — the first of its kind in Rhode Island — at Danny Savery BJJ & Martial Arts Academy, which has locations in Bristol and Somerset, MA.
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
iheart.com

Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival

Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million

Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy