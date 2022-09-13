ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Activists push for cities to end contracts with Oklahoma County Detention Center

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Activists are demanding local counties terminate their contracts and stop working with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice Reform has been vocal about its opinions on the conditions of the jail for a while, even placing flags outside Midwest City City Hall. The flags represent the 14 inmates who have died at the jail this year.
kswo.com

OKDHS announces new Child Care Desert Startup Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Finding child care in Oklahoma is proving to be a chore for a large percentage of parents, due to the lack of child care programs in the state. Data from the Center for American Progress shows that 34 out of the 77 counties within Oklahoma are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state’s population lives within those counties.
okcfox.com

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
blackchronicle.com

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
KTUL

Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
