MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Activists are demanding local counties terminate their contracts and stop working with the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice Reform has been vocal about its opinions on the conditions of the jail for a while, even placing flags outside Midwest City City Hall. The flags represent the 14 inmates who have died at the jail this year.
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
Thirty-four of the state's 77 counties are considered a childcare desert which means there aren't enough licensed childcare providers to meet the needs of working families.
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
Should Oklahoma give more money to people who are wrongfully convicted and incarcerated?. An Oklahoma state representative said yes, that the state needs to make up for the time too many Oklahomans lost while wrongly imprisoned. "I think it’s important to understand and remember someone who is incarcerated is out...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
OKARCHE, Okla. — One of Okarche's favorite residents acted out a dream Friday by getting his chance of being the police chief for a day. If you live in Okarche, you've probably heard of David. But on Friday, people could call him "chief." "David's such a pillar in the...
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
Oklahoma is joining several other states to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Finding child care in Oklahoma is proving to be a chore for a large percentage of parents, due to the lack of child care programs in the state. Data from the Center for American Progress shows that 34 out of the 77 counties within Oklahoma are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state’s population lives within those counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is launching billboards in seven states displaying how women can receive abortion care in California and that includes Oklahoma. According to a press release, Gov. Newsom launched those billboards in seven anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma researchers want to help in the quest to keep hearts healthier for longer. The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation just received a grant to do it. They’ll look into a natural function of the heart that doesn’t work in some people. The condition is...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
