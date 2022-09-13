Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Related
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
The Big E returns to full capacity of vendors, performances and events
West Springfield will be a busy place for the next few weeks as The Big E kicks off Friday morning.
Fall weather in Massachusetts forecasts above average temperatures
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect as we head into fall next week.
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted Wandering Around Peabody Neighborhood
Environmental authorities in Massachusetts are tracking a black bear that was spotted Wednesday in Peabody, Massachusetts. The bear was seen on a bike path and in residential neighborhoods. "Super quiet. If I had not looked up, I never would've seen him," said Erin MacGilvray, who recorded footage of the animal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
country1025.com
Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years
The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
TODAY.com
This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin’ is the most Massachusetts thing of all time
A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin’ in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin’ locations left, according to the chain’s website. Oh, the humanity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
carlislemosquito.org
Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?
It’s not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation underway after 10 guinea pigs rescued from Leominster pond
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after 10 guinea pigs were rescued from a pond at Leominster State Park Wednesday night. Officers from the Wachusett Regional Dispatch received a call that 7 guinea pigs were in the water at Paradise Pond and they couldn’t be reached by boat, according to police. Animal control units from Sterling and Holden came equipped with kayaks and other equipment to initiate the rescue.
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
WBUR
Drought, supply chain woes and toxic chemicals create a 'perfect storm' for Mass. water systems
Every day, roughly a million gallons of water flow through a big red barn in Concord. This is one of the town’s water treatment facilities. Inside, giant tanks sit in orderly lines, and colorful pipes wind through the space. But these days, there’s something new: pallets stacked with bags of dry chemicals.
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
$16.35 million lottery prize won at Mass. Cumberland Farms remains unclaimed
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts remains unclaimed nearly a week after it was won. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10. However, as of Friday morning, the...
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Patches
WESTFORD — Patches, a 10 year old female Rat Terrier mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “She is a wonderful little lady that absolutely loves going on walks,” Sarah P., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “She’s super energetic even though she’s on the older side.”
Comments / 0