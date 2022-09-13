ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Bear Spotted Wandering Around Peabody Neighborhood

Environmental authorities in Massachusetts are tracking a black bear that was spotted Wednesday in Peabody, Massachusetts. The bear was seen on a bike path and in residential neighborhoods. "Super quiet. If I had not looked up, I never would've seen him," said Erin MacGilvray, who recorded footage of the animal...
PEABODY, MA
Live 95.9

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin' and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years

The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that's correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with "the Great" tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I'm pretty sure it wouldn't catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA
Live 95.9

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
TODAY.com

This report about a town outside Boston with no Dunkin' is the most Massachusetts thing of all time

A radio report about the recent closing of two Dunkin' locations has left a town outside Boston in mourning — but has left viewers around the country in stitches. On Sept. 12, Matt Shearer, a reporter for Massachusetts station WBZ NewsRadio reported about the recent closing of Dunkin' in Stow, a town a little over 30 miles outside of Boston. In the report, townsfolk lament a closing that leaves the great New England state with a meager 1,072 Dunkin' locations left, according to the chain's website. Oh, the humanity.
STOW, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston's Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
carlislemosquito.org

Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?

It's not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
CARLISLE, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state's center has earned Worcester the nickname "Heart of Massachusetts." The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You'd assume that being New England's second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you'd be...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after 10 guinea pigs rescued from Leominster pond

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after 10 guinea pigs were rescued from a pond at Leominster State Park Wednesday night. Officers from the Wachusett Regional Dispatch received a call that 7 guinea pigs were in the water at Paradise Pond and they couldn't be reached by boat, according to police. Animal control units from Sterling and Holden came equipped with kayaks and other equipment to initiate the rescue.
LEOMINSTER, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled

The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
WORCESTER, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Patches

WESTFORD — Patches, a 10 year old female Rat Terrier mix is this week's Adoptable Pet of the Week. "She is a wonderful little lady that absolutely loves going on walks," Sarah P., a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. "She's super energetic even though she's on the older side."
WESTFORD, MA

