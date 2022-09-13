Read full article on original website
Upcoming Caltrans maintenance closures, September 17, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. Northbound State Route (SR-1) at Crown Valley Parkway lane #2 from 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Southbound SR-1 at Crown Valley Parkway lane #3 from 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Northbound Interstate (I-5) northbound...
No SAUSD schools were included in the new National Blue Ribbon awards
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including 29 schools in California. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
The State of California has punked Santa Ana’s NIMBYs
Bad news for Santa Ana’s NIMBYs. The California State Assembly has passed a new law, A.B. 2011, that will make it far easier for developers to build new housing – and this means that the proposed apartment project at 2525 N. Main St. is back. This time the NIMBYs won’t be able to stop it!
Boaters join community science project to restore native oyster species in Alamitos Bay
This project is a collaborative effort between Orange County Coastkeeper, a nonprofit protecting clean water, and the Long Beach Yacht Club. This is the second consecutive year collecting Olympia oyster larvae from Alamitos Bay. Long Beach boaters will retrieve strings of oyster shells after they’ve been suspended in Alamitos Bay...
CalOptima Health is rated a top Medi-Cal plan in California
ORANGE, Calif. (September 15, 2022) — CalOptima Health is a top Medi-Cal plan in California, receiving a rating of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Plan Ratings 2022. This is the eighth year in a row that CalOptima Health has received this distinction. Medicaid is known as Medi-Cal in California, and no other Medi-Cal plan in the state earned higher than 4 out of 5.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 15, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 15, 2022:. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Donation of $106 Million to Hoag is Largest Single Gift in Its History
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has received the largest gift in its nearly 70-year history: $106 million from the estate of Audrey Steele Burnand. Hoag officials said the unprecedented gift will be used to significantly expand the hospital’s world-class health care research and treatment capabilities as it steadily climbs into the ranks of America’s top medical institutions.
Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez again amazes and astounds
After two moves to censure her that did not rise to actual censure, after a third move that resulted in her censure — the first censure ever of a Cypress Council Member — Cypress Council Member Frances Marquez will be the subject of a censure discussion yet again at the September 26 regular Council meeting.
Governor signs Min’s public safety transit bill into law, creates data-driven safety framework
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) and Stop AAPI Hate announced that Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1161 into law. This legislation requires the Mineta Transportation Institute at San Jose State University to create a survey tool for California transit operators to strengthen and promote passenger safety. The data collection effort is a critical first step in creating a larger framework for meaningful safety solutions. Rooted in Stop AAPI Hate’s documentation of nationwide hate and harassment, the data-driven approach centers rider experiences and ensures consistency in the collection of demographic information, first and last mile safety concerns, and overall experiences with safety, including street harassment.
Santa Ana Fiestas Patrias street closures set for Sept. 16-19
There will be a full closure to through traffic on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard starting on Friday, September 16 through Monday, September 19, 2022, for the Fiestas Patrias event. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still On Top
A transient assaulted a Santa Ana business owner and got away on her bike
On 8/27/2022 at approximately 8:45AM, a business owner observed a female transient who frequently loiters the property in the business parking lot. When asked to leave, she became confrontational and assaulted the victim. The suspect subsequently fled from the scene on her bicycle. Anyone with information is asked to please...
Letter to the Editor: Clarification on Letter from Former AWG Board Member Regarding Lauren Kleiman
Recently Costa Mesa resident and former Airport Working Group (AWG) board member Andy Smith wrote a letter to the Newport Beach Independent regarding Lauren Kleiman. Kleiman also served on the AWG board from 2017-2019. Smith implied in his letter that AWG was actively seeking Ms. Kleiman to return to the...
John Moorlach running for Mayor of Costa Mesa
That’s right. The letterhead tells the story. I’m running for Mayor of Costa Mesa against the appointed incumbent. The good news is that it is just the two of us on the November ballot. Better news is that there are two great candidates, John Thomas Patton and Rob...
OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day on Sept. 21 for Youth-Oriented Charities
On September 21, Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Igniting Potential, a collaborative online Giving Day which aims to raise $300,000 for 18 local nonprofits serving Orange County youth. According to OCCF, a study just released by the National Center for Education Statistics shows that over the...
September Thoroughbred meet begins Friday at Los Alamitos Race Course
The September Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos will begin Friday, Sept. 16. The seven-day season will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25 with racing conducted on a Friday-Sunday basis the first week (Sept. 16-18) and Thursday-Sunday the final week (Sept. 22-25). Post time will be 1 p.m on weekdays (Sept. 16, 22 & 23) and 12:30 on weekends (Sept. 17-18 and 24-25).
Desmond Doss seeks third local stakes win in E.B. Johnston
Desmond Doss will seek his third stakes win at Los Alamitos when he faces five opponents in the $75,000-guaranteed E. B. Johnston Saturday. Restricted to 3-year-olds & up bred or sired in California, the one-mile Johnston is the eighth of nine races on the second day of the September Thoroughbred meet. Post time Saturday is 12:30 p.m. and approximate post time for the Johnston is 4:01 p.m.
Jay Chen Campaign: Gun lobby supporter Michelle Steel receives “A” rating from NRA
The National Rifle Association (NRA) recently released its annual endorsements and gave one of their favorite candidates – Michelle Steel – top marks. Alongside a resounding endorsement, the NRA gave Michelle Steel an “A” rating for her loyalty to the gun lobby. Nothing more clearly demonstrates Steel’s prioritization of gun sales profits than her vote against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. When she had the opportunity to join her fellow Republicans in passing common sense gun reform, she instead chose to impose her extremist agenda.
San Clemente Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
So. California multi-agency sweep results in the arrest of 141 child predators
During the week of September 6th through September 12th, 2022, the Internet Crimes Against Children LA (ICAC) Task Force conducted Operation Protect the Innocent. This Operation spanned five counties and involved 64 of our affiliate law enforcement agencies. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Program Task Force was developed in...
