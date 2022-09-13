ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Swimmer, 46, Dies After Being Swept to Sea in Ortley Beach

A swimmer died Wednesday after being swept out to sea during an outing in Ortley Beach. Toms River police confirmed they were called to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach at about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Passes Light Trespass Ordinance to Target ‘Detrimental’ Cases

Brick officials unanimously passed an ordinance this week prohibiting so-called “light trespass,” a condition that has proliferated with the advent of cheap and powerful LED lighting systems, combined with taller homes being built on lagoons and waterfront areas. Officials, in passing the ordinance, were quick to point out...
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Revised Brick Beach Buggy Ordinance Adopted Without Comment

Brick council members this week unanimously voted to adopt a new ordinance governing the use of beach buggies – four-wheel drive access to the township’s beaches for the purposes of surf fishing during the fall and winter. A controversy erupted earlier this summer after it was revealed that...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
Seaside Heights, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Forked River, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
shorebeat.com

Giant Kites Will Be Flying Above A Local Beach This Saturday

Brick Township’s oceanfront will play host to some very big guests Saturday – and the community is welcome to join the fun either as a spectator or a participant. The township’s annual Kite Fest event will grow much larger this year, being presented by Sky Festival Productions. The company, which hosts kite-flying events in an array of different locations, will host this year’s festival at Brick Beach III, off Route 35 in South Mantoloking.
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Pickleball Court? Skate Park? Seaside Park Weighs Options for Former School Playground

Seaside Park officials, at a work session meeting Thursday night, began weighing the best uses for the shuttered playground area of the former Seaside Park Elementary School. The park, which spans the block between 3rd and 4th avenues, consists of a playground, the equipment in which has deteriorated and is no longer compliant with safety protocols, plus a macadam surface that can serve as a basketball court or similar. Like the playground equipment, the surface has deteriorated to some extent, and may need to be completely replaced. But with space at a premium on a barrier island and a diverse array of demands for recreational opportunities, it appears that the future of the property will result from an agreement between the borough council and Board of Education of the non-operating district.
SEASIDE PARK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Passes Tax Exemption for Sports Dome, Some Residents Cry Foul

Brick Mayor John Ducey and several of his Democratic colleagues on the township council found themselves on the defensive at a council meeting Tuesday night, with the governing body ultimately passing a major tax exemption measure that will pave the way for private financing for a planned “sports dome” to be built at the former Foodtown property on Route 70.
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy