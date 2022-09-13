ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Why are teachers not coming back to the classroom?

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7KqB_0huCfK5500

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Some classrooms are still empty as teachers leave the profession.

But Bluefield State University is hoping to combat the vacancies in its teacher education department.

Dr. Terene Stiltner, the Director of Teacher Education at the University said there are two factors as to why teachers stop teaching.

“One of the primary reasons is compensation. I think teachers feel like they’re not being adequately compensated for the profession that we’re in. I think another big reason are the stressors of COVID. We know our students have fallen behind in their academics and we know teachers had a lot to handle during that time so that became a big stressor for them,” Dr. Stiltner said.

Dr. Stiltner said the key to getting more educators in schools is to grow interest from the younger generation. Joshua Punturi is a student who is looking to study teacher education.

He said he thinks you should be a teacher because it’s something you love to do.

“Coming back home and being in the environment that I feel like needs me and these other students to make a difference because this generation is the one that can make a change and I really think that students have the ability to make the difference just as much as teachers and adults do,” Punturi said.

Dr. Stiltner said it’s time to look at ways to help out educators.

“I just think it’s vitally important that we have well-trained teachers in our classrooms and in order to do that I would like to see more compensation for teachers and I’d like to see more people interested in the teaching profession,” Dr. Stiltner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Local superintendents discuss big issues for the new school year

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Local school district leaders gathered for a conference in Fayette County as the new school year is underway. The conference was part of the Southern Educational Services Co-Operative, an organization that brings school districts together to share ideas and solutions. “These meetings help them see things they may not have […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shady Spring HS STEM lab provides hands-on experience

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One high school in our area offers more to its students than reading, writing and arithmetic. Shady Spring High School offers students a recently built science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) lab that teaches them about anything, ranging from rockets to robots. Being able to study and learn about STEM […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WVNS

Local schools start year still dealing with teacher shortage

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – As the new school year begins, local school districts face an old problem. Teacher shortages. Summers County schools say they’re starting the new school year with ten open teaching positions. Superintendent David Warvel told 59News the teacher shortage is affecting nearly every school district in the country, and Summers County […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Education
City
Bluefield, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County schools get customized vinyl wraps on doors

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – All Wyoming County schools are receiving a new wrap, but only on their doors. The Wyoming County Board of Education approved the installation of vinyl wraps over the front doors of all their school buildings.  The wraps are decorated to match the school where they are installed, but they add a peace of […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
WVNS

Local fraternity receives proclamation from the City of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local fraternity received a proclamation from the City of Bluefield. The Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated was featured during the monthly board meeting at Bluefield City Hall. The proclamation recognized the chapter’s efforts to serve their Bluefield community including mentoring at the Wade Center, cleaning the bridge, and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teacher Education#Education Department#Classroom#K12
WVNS

City of Bluefield looks to hire more firefighters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–If you’re on the job hunt, try becoming a firefighter for the City of Bluefield. Right now the department has two empty vacancies they’re looking to fill ASAP. They’re actively searching for someone who wants to protect life and fight fires. Lieutenant Bryan Carr with the Bluefield Fire Department said he wanted to […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local tourism official receives yearly award

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local tourism official has been awarded for her leadership in growing tourism in our area. After a two-year absence, the Tourism Professional of the Year award was given out by West Virginia’s Department of Tourism. Lisa Strader, director of Visit Southern West Virginia, was this year’s recipient. “I was honored […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
cardinalnews.org

How a Montgomery County farm turned into a destination attraction

Forty-two years ago, Susan Sink thought the farm she and her late husband Henry bought near Christiansburg spelled out a future of kids, crops, cattle and the American Dream. Little did she know that Sinkland Farms would evolve into one of western Virginia’s top spots for agritourism. Or that...
VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Hinton man dies and has ‘near death’ experience

Have no fear of dying. That’s the mantra of Bill Hatfield of Brooks, near Hinton. Known as “Little Bill” during his boyhood in New Richmond in Wyoming County, the former U.S. Army sergeant died on the operating table in 1990, an out-of-body experience the 57-year-old grandfather says he will never forget.
HINTON, WV
WVNS

The importance of self-care heading into fall and winter months

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–As we transition from summer to fall, so can our mood, that’s why self-care is so important. Marissa Mitchell, Owner of Body and Skin in Bluefield said during that time, it can be easy to fall into bad habits. At her shop, her team makes sure to keep their patients content and taken […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 16 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The sixteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a missing man found dismembered in a septic tank a year later, is […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh Sheriff responds to Justice Holdings tax delinquencies

Beckley, WV (WVNS)– Property taxes in West Virginia are due on September 1st and March 1st of the next calendar year. They become delinquent one month after they go unpaid. Under state law, county tax offices publish the names of those who have not paid their taxes. The most recent Raleigh County list, published on […]
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy