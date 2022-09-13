Read full article on original website
Pediatric Intensivist Joins Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart
Pediatric intensivist Dr. Danielle Geeting has joined the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Dr. Geeting specializes in pediatric critical care medicine. Dr. Geeting earned her medical degree from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. She completed residency training in pediatrics at the...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Vulnerable Children
On Tuesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Former employees of a retirement community filed a lawsuit claiming their religious freedoms were violated. The former Westminster Village employees say initially the company accepted their religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but about a month later the decision changed and they were fired. Katherine Howerin and Tina Wolfe said […]
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast
Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
Baptist Hospital Neuroscience Services Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
Cassandra Reuben, LPN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Reuben works in neuroscience services at Baptist Hospital. A patient’s wife recognized Reuben for the exceptional care she provided. “She made a stressful stay much more enjoyable with her wonderful sense of humor while meeting her obligations as a very busy nurse. She kept us in the know and gave us continued updates,” the nomination read. “She kept focused on the care she provided. I’m so thankful for her caring spirit and heart.”
2 years later: Hurricane Sally’s impact on Pensacola
Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Santa Rosa Co. Commission welcomes new Aldi store, expansions across Gulf Coast
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Commission welcomed a new addition to the Pace/Pea ridge area. Members attended the grand opening of a new Aldi store Thursday, Sept. 15. This is the first Aldi location built in the Pace/Pea Ridge area, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County […]
These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life
Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
State Attorney’s Office, Department of Agriculture investigating embattled Pensacola contractors
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The fire is still hot when it comes to Matthew Banks of Banks Construction and Jesse LaCoste of LaCoste Construction. On Wednesday, the Santa Rosa County Building Code Board of Adjustment and Appeals voted to make Banks pay $500,000 in restitutions to victims, but the buck doesn’t stop there. The […]
City of Spanish Fort purchases 144-acre waterfront property for public park
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not much to look at now, but the City of Spanish Fort has a vision for 144 acres just south of Bay Minette Creek along Highway 225. “It’s huge for our city, first off it’s going to give us a 144-acre park,” said Mayor Mike McMillian. “That’s big for […]
School District Pulls Title 1 Money from Schools to Replace Lost CARES Act Money
Santa Rosa County School District lost more than $300,000 in federal CARES Act funding, blaming a “midstream” change in a grant period. Now some taxpayers are questioning why the district is pulling Title 1 money from low-income school budgets to help cover the loss. Federal Title 1 money...
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
FAMU’s Crestview Pharmacy School celebrates 10 Year Anniversary, continues to have a high pass rate
There’s a little-known gem in downtown Crestview and it’s Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) College of Pharmacy. This past week, the school celebrated their 10 year anniversary. The FAMU Peaden Campus is the only college of pharmacy in Florida west of Tallahassee. It is located in a beautiful...
New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
Chick-fil-A employee honored by Okaloosa Sheriff for his heroic actions in a would-be carjacking
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A to honor employee Mykel Gordon for his heroic actions that put a stop to a would-be carjacking the previous day. “What we say a lot of times is service is in our...
