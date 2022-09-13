ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Vulnerable Children

On Tuesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Former employees of a retirement community filed a lawsuit claiming their religious freedoms were violated. The former Westminster Village employees say initially the company accepted their religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but about a month later the decision changed and they were fired. Katherine Howerin and Tina Wolfe said […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
apr.org

Workforce needed to keep up with economic growth along Gulf Coast

Finding people to fill thousands of high-paying technical jobs on the Alabama Gulf Coast is a growing challenge. In the upcoming months, companies like Austal, Airbus and Novelis will bring thousands of jobs to the Mobile-Baldwin region. Those people will need to be trained and prepared to work. Gov. Kay...
ALABAMA STATE
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Hospital Neuroscience Services Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

Cassandra Reuben, LPN, has been honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Reuben works in neuroscience services at Baptist Hospital. A patient’s wife recognized Reuben for the exceptional care she provided. “She made a stressful stay much more enjoyable with her wonderful sense of humor while meeting her obligations as a very busy nurse. She kept us in the know and gave us continued updates,” the nomination read. “She kept focused on the care she provided. I’m so thankful for her caring spirit and heart.”
PENSACOLA, FL
matadornetwork.com

These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life

Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

New assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Board of Education announced the hiring of Joe Sharp to be the assistant superintendent for Baldwin County Public Schools. Joe Sharp has spent the last 30 years in education and the last 17 in an administrative role. Most recently, Sharp was the principal at Robertsdale High School […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL

