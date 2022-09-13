ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

95.3 MNC

Water boil order in Niles Township

Residents in Niles Township have been under a water boil order for the past several days and it appears the order will go into the start of the weekend. According to the Niles Township Department of Public Works, the “boil water advisory” was issued after routine testing showed coliform bacteria.
NILES, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

First Alert Forecast 2

South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Students evacuated at Northpoint Elementary School due to smell of smoke

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Students were evacuated from Northpoint Elementary School Friday morning after people inside the building reported smelling smoke, according to the Clay Fire Department. The smell was reported coming from a conference room at 9:22 a.m. According to the fire marshal, a staff member pulled the...
GRANGER, IN
WNDU

Great apple crop at Stover’s this season

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s September, which means apple season is here. And nothing beats picking them right off the tree. You can do that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-pic in Berrien Springs. Like other orchards in Michiana, Stover’s has a great apple crop...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
abc57.com

Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Important reminders during National Preparedness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it serves as a reminder to have a plan in place in case of an emergency or disaster. It all starts with being prepared if you need to call 911. Make sure you know where you are, where the problem is and do not hang up until the dispatcher tells you.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

