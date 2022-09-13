Read full article on original website
Related
Swine flu detected in human after they came into contact with pig at county fair in Michigan
SWINE flu has been detected in a person in US who had contact with pigs, it was revealed on Tuesday. The (H1N2)v case was confirmed by the CDC on September 9 after the person came into contact with the animals at the at Berrien County Youth Fair in Michigan. Michigan's...
95.3 MNC
Water boil order in Niles Township
Residents in Niles Township have been under a water boil order for the past several days and it appears the order will go into the start of the weekend. According to the Niles Township Department of Public Works, the “boil water advisory” was issued after routine testing showed coliform bacteria.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
WNDU
Whole Woman’s Health continues to provide essential care despite abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday marks the last day for widespread legal abortion in Indiana. Thursday brings the effective date of a new Indiana law that bans most abortions. South Bend’s only abortion clinic will pivot, but it won’t close. “I want to be crystal clear about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast 2
South Bend Police searching for person of interest in burglary investigation. It happened earlier this summer on the northeast side of the city. Ribbon cutting ceremony held for now outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that...
nbc25news.com
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
abc57.com
Students evacuated at Northpoint Elementary School due to smell of smoke
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Students were evacuated from Northpoint Elementary School Friday morning after people inside the building reported smelling smoke, according to the Clay Fire Department. The smell was reported coming from a conference room at 9:22 a.m. According to the fire marshal, a staff member pulled the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Great apple crop at Stover’s this season
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s September, which means apple season is here. And nothing beats picking them right off the tree. You can do that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-pic in Berrien Springs. Like other orchards in Michiana, Stover’s has a great apple crop...
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
abc57.com
Indiana woman injured in moped crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - An Indiana woman was injured in a moped crash in Cass County on Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., deputies were called to Oil City Road, south on Monette Street, for a single-vehicle crash. According to the investigation, an Indiana woman...
WNDU
Important reminders during National Preparedness Month
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - September is National Preparedness Month, and it serves as a reminder to have a plan in place in case of an emergency or disaster. It all starts with being prepared if you need to call 911. Make sure you know where you are, where the problem is and do not hang up until the dispatcher tells you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new ten-story patient tower at Memorial Hospital have been set for mid-October. It’s a $232-million expansion project that is expected to create 500 new jobs. Memorial is already South Bend’s largest employer with a payroll of about 2,700. Even...
Attempted pass, excessive speed blamed in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of the SUV carrying late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski attempted to pass a truck at a high speed when their vehicle hit another car head-on. The Toyota RAV4 carrying Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and the congresswoman’s communications director Emma Thomson then slammed into […]
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
abc57.com
Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office releases official cause of crash resulting in deaths of Rep. Walorski, three others
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has completed the investigation into the crash that killed four people, including Rep. Jackie Walorski, on August 3. The investigation determined that the cause of the crash was driving left of center with a contributing factor of excessive speed, reports said.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
Comments / 0