FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
WGME
Biddeford begins renovations on Pearl Street
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – Work has started on a multi-million-dollar reconstruction project in Biddeford. The city is replacing about 900 feet of Pearl Street, from top to bottom. Underground, there will be modern storm drains, as well as electric, telecommunications and internet lines. Aboveground is where it gets more exciting,...
WMTW
Former resident claims Franklin Towers issues go back 20 years
First a lightning strike in late August knocked out power. Then there was word of a bed bug infestation. Now, a former resident of Franklin Towers reached out to 8 Investigates to tell WMTW the problems go back 20 years. Bob Bickford has found a new place to live after...
WGME
Maine Bed Bath & Beyond locations not found on initial list of closures
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There may be some good news for fans of Bed Bath & Beyond in Maine. Currently, the brand has four store locations: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of...
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
WGME
Man shot in parking lot of Lewiston housing development
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a housing complex. Police says the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man with a...
WGME
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
bowdoinorient.com
The Frappe Shoppe offers a new kind of sweet treat
There’s a new business on Maine Street for those looking for a sweet treat this fall. Located in the Tontine Mall, The Frappe Shoppe has been open for four weeks and owner Jamie Alexander has enjoyed every second. “I wanted to do this for a long time,” Alexander said....
WGME
Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WGME
Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
WGME
How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
WGME
Car flips into Burger King drive-thru in Auburn, Good Samaritans help injured teens
AUBURN (WGME) -- Dinner time at the drive-thru took a terrifying turn Thursday. Police say two vehicles crashed on Center Street, sending one flying into the drive-thru at Burger King, hitting two cars waiting in line. Witness Chelsi Clavet says she was in the drive-thru line when she saw the...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WGME
Hundreds of book celebrating refugees, immigrants donated to Portland schools
PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 1,200 books celebrating immigrants and refugees were delivered to Portland Public Schools Thursday. The Portland-based non-profit "I’m Your Neighbor Books" is teaming up with USM's Department of Literacy, Language, and Culture to bring the books to schools to kick off the "NEA Big Read, Portland, Maine."
WGME
Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair
OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
WGME
Gorham School Board votes to allow 'Gender 101' poster to stay in the middle school
GORHAM (WGME) -- The Gorham School Board voted to allow the poster "Gender 101" to stay in a 6th grade health classroom. Along with a second, similar poster that defines gender terms. Most people who spoke at tonight's meeting were in favor of keeping the posters in school. Some are...
