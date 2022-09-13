ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Biddeford begins renovations on Pearl Street

BIDDEFORD (WGME) – Work has started on a multi-million-dollar reconstruction project in Biddeford. The city is replacing about 900 feet of Pearl Street, from top to bottom. Underground, there will be modern storm drains, as well as electric, telecommunications and internet lines. Aboveground is where it gets more exciting,...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
South Portland, ME
Government
City
South Portland, ME
South Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WGME

Man shot in parking lot of Lewiston housing development

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a housing complex. Police says the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man with a...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Parks Rec#City
bowdoinorient.com

The Frappe Shoppe offers a new kind of sweet treat

There’s a new business on Maine Street for those looking for a sweet treat this fall. Located in the Tontine Mall, The Frappe Shoppe has been open for four weeks and owner Jamie Alexander has enjoyed every second. “I wanted to do this for a long time,” Alexander said....
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
BRIDGTON, ME
WGME

How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
94.9 HOM

These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated

If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WGME

Hundreds of book celebrating refugees, immigrants donated to Portland schools

PORTLAND (WGME) – More than 1,200 books celebrating immigrants and refugees were delivered to Portland Public Schools Thursday. The Portland-based non-profit "I’m Your Neighbor Books" is teaming up with USM's Department of Literacy, Language, and Culture to bring the books to schools to kick off the "NEA Big Read, Portland, Maine."
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Families flock to first day of Oxford County Fair

OXFORD (WGME) -- Wednesday was opening day at the Oxford County Fair. The four-day event is at the fairgrounds off Pottle Road in Oxford, and there are a number of new events this year, including lawn mower races, a redneck truck pull and cornhole tournament. Of course, all the traditional...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy