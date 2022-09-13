ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

nerej.com

Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio

Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
WESTBROOK, ME
Q106.5

Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Nears

The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
WGME

What the Seafood Watch 'avoid' designation really means

BANGOR (BDN) -- Earlier this month, Seafood Watch, an influential seafood sustainability list published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, changed the designation of lobster from Atlantic communities to avoid. The organization indicated that fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the endangered right whale. Maine’s lobstermen, seafood dealers and politicians have been up in arms about the recommendation ever since.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

As rents rise in rural areas, more Mainers seek homeownership help

Maine has received an influx of state and federal funds to help address its affordable housing crisis. But it'll take more than taxpayer dollars to overcome the challenges felt in Maine and across the nation, said U.S. Department of Agriculture's administrator for rural housing services, Joaquin Altoro, who visited the state this week.
MAINE STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Nexamp completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Nexamp recently celebrated the completion of the 6.5-MW Rumford Solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. Located north of Portland, Maine, Rumford Solar is a community solar array that uses a Terrasmart tracking system. “Fully developed and constructed by Nexamp, this is one of the first of our...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?

The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
MAINE STATE
NECN

New ‘Medical Safety Zone' Law in Effect in Maine

A new law protecting medical facilities including abortion clinics is in effect and visibly in use in Maine. It creates a "medical safety zone" around "a building in which patients receive health services" in an 8-foot area from the center of that building’s entrance. If a person knowingly physically...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding

MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
BANGOR, ME

