WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
WGME
Maine Bed Bath & Beyond locations not found on initial list of closures
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There may be some good news for fans of Bed Bath & Beyond in Maine. Currently, the brand has four store locations: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of...
nerej.com
Northmarq closes $15.2 million refinance for Maine retail and industrial portfolio
Bangor, ME Ed Riekstins, managing director, and Daniel Karp, vice president of Northmarq’s Boston debt/equity team, finalized the $15.2 million permanent-fixed loan for a Maine retail and industrial portfolio. The portfolio totals five retail properties and one industrial property which are located in Bangor, Scarborough and South Portland, Maine.
WGME
How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
WGME
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Nears
The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
WGME
What the Seafood Watch 'avoid' designation really means
BANGOR (BDN) -- Earlier this month, Seafood Watch, an influential seafood sustainability list published by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, changed the designation of lobster from Atlantic communities to avoid. The organization indicated that fishery management isn’t going far enough to protect the endangered right whale. Maine’s lobstermen, seafood dealers and politicians have been up in arms about the recommendation ever since.
mainepublic.org
As rents rise in rural areas, more Mainers seek homeownership help
Maine has received an influx of state and federal funds to help address its affordable housing crisis. But it'll take more than taxpayer dollars to overcome the challenges felt in Maine and across the nation, said U.S. Department of Agriculture's administrator for rural housing services, Joaquin Altoro, who visited the state this week.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Nexamp completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine
Nexamp recently celebrated the completion of the 6.5-MW Rumford Solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) service territory. Located north of Portland, Maine, Rumford Solar is a community solar array that uses a Terrasmart tracking system. “Fully developed and constructed by Nexamp, this is one of the first of our...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
Are Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Closing in New Hampshire and Maine?
The first 56 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close as part of the chain's strategy to improve its financial footing was announced on Thursday. The retailer announced at the end of August that it had started a "back-to-basics philosophy" that focuses on better serving their customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. Part of that strategy is the closure of 150 “lower producing” Bed Bath & Beyond stores.
Here Are 30 of the Best Places for Breakfast in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I may not be an early riser but I am still a sucker for a good breakfast. I personally enjoy savory options like breakfast sandwiches, bacon, and home fries but I won’t turn down a fresh cinnamon bun. Heck, I wouldn’t turn down a six-day-old cinnamon bun.
NEWS CENTER Maine
'In Solidarity' | US lawmakers discuss possible union busting activity, including in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lawmakers in Washington are discussing cases of alleged union-busting, including reported instances at businesses in Maine. On Wednesday, unionization attempts at businesses in Maine including at Chipotle and Starbucks were discussed during the U.S. Committee on Education and Labor hearing. The hearing called In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing lasted more than 3.5 hours.
NECN
New ‘Medical Safety Zone' Law in Effect in Maine
A new law protecting medical facilities including abortion clinics is in effect and visibly in use in Maine. It creates a "medical safety zone" around "a building in which patients receive health services" in an 8-foot area from the center of that building’s entrance. If a person knowingly physically...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
