Brother drowns after going underwater with 2 family members at New York lake, cops say
The family members did not resurface after going under, according to police.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Star Found Guilty of Having Nephew ‘Executed’
A one-time reality TV personality who gained fame on a show about his mother’s Missouri soul food restaurant has been found guilty of ordering a hit on his own nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy he had taken out on the young man.James “Tim” Norman, 43, was convicted Friday by a St. Louis jury after 17 hours of deliberation on three federal counts of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail or wire fraud, according to court filings. Norman was arrested in the Jackson, Mississippi area in August 2020, nearly 4.5 years after 21-year-old...
Grizzly Bears Trade Blows On Suburban Los Angeles Street
This ain’t something you see everyday. If you see two bears fighting, you’d typically expect to see them going at it in the woods, the mountains, or at a national park…. Not in a residential area. However, bear sightings in neighborhoods in California are actually pretty common. Just...
