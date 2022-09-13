A one-time reality TV personality who gained fame on a show about his mother’s Missouri soul food restaurant has been found guilty of ordering a hit on his own nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy he had taken out on the young man.James “Tim” Norman, 43, was convicted Friday by a St. Louis jury after 17 hours of deliberation on three federal counts of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail or wire fraud, according to court filings. Norman was arrested in the Jackson, Mississippi area in August 2020, nearly 4.5 years after 21-year-old...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO