Bluefield, WV

The importance of self-care heading into fall and winter months

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
 3 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–As we transition from summer to fall, so can our mood, that’s why self-care is so important.

Marissa Mitchell, Owner of Body and Skin in Bluefield said during that time, it can be easy to fall into bad habits. At her shop, her team makes sure to keep their patients content and taken care of.

Mitchell said there are certain things you can do to stay in a happy mood until springtime.

“I think it’s really important to stay on a routine. Take care of yourself, keep yourself up of course. Get your massages and facials, hair, nails, I think that’s really good,” Mitchell said.

Body & Skin is located on Stadium Drive. Contact the business to see if you qualify for medical massages and treatments.

