University of North Texas' Austin Aune is the oldest D1 college football QB of the modern era
DENTON, Texas — Pops. Gramps. Old man. Those are just a few of the endearing nicknames bestowed by teammates on University of North Texas starting quarterback Austin Aune. Maybe it’s because he has a beard. Maybe it’s because he’s married to his high school sweetheart. Maybe it’s because he’s a father to an 8-month-old daughter.
KTRE
Lufkin coach says week’s practices led to upset win
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said his team won a Week 3 road matchup against state-ranked A&M Consolidated came from good practices. “I told our guys that game was won on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Quick said. “There was not a lot of garbage going on, no problems on or off the field, offensively or defensively.”
KTAL
Red River defeats Woodlawn for first win of season
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Red River Bulldogs defeated the Woodlawn Knights 39-8 on Thursday for their first win of the season. Red River moves to 1-2, while Woodlawn falls to 0-3. The Bulldogs will face Loyola College Prep next week, the Knights will play Booker T. Washington.
Home Field Advantage Key For Baylor Bears After BYU Loss
A home game couldn't come at a better time for the Bears.
ESPN
Texas high school football and the rise of Texas Tech's Joey McGuire and UTSA's Jeff Traylor
In July, among the 16,452 attendees at the annual Texas High School Coaches' Association convention in San Antonio, two college coaches drew a crowd wherever they went. Sure, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, continuing a tradition among national championship coaches, flew in for a few hours just to speak to the largest and most powerful coaching organization of its kind in the country. Texas' Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher drew plenty of attention. All 12 Division I coaches in Texas spoke on a panel together, which packed a crowd into a huge ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown.
2024 4-star wing Micah Robinson talks LSU visit, early recruitment
2024 Greenhill School (Tex.) small forward Micah Robinson is a Top 100 prospect nationally and LSU is among the programs pushing for him. What's the latest on his recruitment? Get the details inside!
Rockets announce media day for Sept. 26, training camp in Louisiana
To kick off activities for the 2022-23 NBA season, the Rockets will hold their annual media day on Monday, Sept. 26, at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston. Media day generally consists of press conference interviews with the franchise’s general manager, head coach and numerous players regarding their outlook for the new season. After being fully virtual in 2020 and partially virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, media day will be a completely in-person affair in 2022.
