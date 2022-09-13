ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AR

Jacksonville police investigating shooting at Highway 161

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Lanes on Highway 161 at Interstate 440 have reopened .

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Police are investigating a confirmed shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Highway 161 at Interstate 440.

According to police, there are two confirmed victims, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking people to avoid the area.

Harry Adkinson
3d ago

Please stop with whipping out a gun every time you're irritated. That's NOT what they're for. Get a grip on yourselves. This has got to stop. I ignore people who are ignorant and irritating, but at the most, I shake my head back and forth at them. If you must go beyond that... flip the bird, honk your horn, and drive on. But please, please stop with the gun violence. You have no idea the innocent people that may be in your line of fire.

Kait 8

Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
NEWPORT, AR
THV11

Police: Suspect wanted in Dahlia Drive homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Little Rock are searching for 16-year-old Malik Williams who is wanted for capital murder in connection to the homicide. Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KATV

16-year-old arrested for capital murder in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. A 16-year-old is in custody after surrendering to police Thursday night after being wanted in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide in Little Rock. According to Little Rock police, Malik Williams was arrested and charged with capital murder. Original story:. A 16-year-old...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
KATV

Early morning Little Rock homicide under investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A homicide that happened at the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive in Little Rock Wednesday morning is being investigated. Just before 3:45 a.m., Little Rock police received a call in reference to an accident that happened near the residence. When officers responded, they found a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds drugs on stop

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
