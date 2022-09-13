ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Denny's closes Portland location but offers transfer options to workers

PORTLAND, Maine — Denny's in Portland has officially closed its doors for good after the building was sold to a new landlord, the company says. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told NEWS CENTER Maine it was renting the building at 1091 Congress St. Once the building was sold,...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saco, ME
Local
Maine Society
Saco, ME
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
WGME

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
WESTBROOK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Charities
WGME

Portland Public Schools unveils 'mobile makerspace' to help kids explore STEM

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Public Schools unveiled its new "mobile makerspace" Wednesday. According to the district, the mobile lab will travel between schools, allowing students to explore, create and solve problems in the STEM fields. Every elementary school student will have at least one experience with the lab every...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

This Dog is Lost in Maine: Can You Help Find Her Home?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital.
KITTERY, ME
Q97.9

Melby’s Market and Eatery in Waterford, Maine Closing at the End of September

There's something about locally owned, small-town stores and restaurants that almost make you feel like you're in a different time. With so many restaurants to choose from in the state and a convenience store on every corner, the small towns in Maine that have a little bit of everything really are a big part of their communities and the owners feel like family. That's exactly what you'll find at Melby's Market and Eatery in Waterford.
WATERFORD, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy