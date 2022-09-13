Valley Proteins to pay $1 million in penalties, fees to settle pollution lawsuit

We are aware of the public concern created by two letters to the editor that were recently published by a local media outlet. The Chestertown Police Department works very hard to ensure the safety, security, and rights of every citizen and visitor within the Town. Every neighborhood in every community has its own issues and concerns. CPD is committed to addressing criminal activity and other quality of life issues wherever they may occur to the best of our ability.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO