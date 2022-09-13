Valley Proteins to pay $1 million in penalties, fees to settle pollution lawsuit

Related
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
PITTSVILLE, Md. - In late summer, it's a sad, but terribly unusual sight to see dead deer near ponds and lakes. "They get a really high temperature," said Jonathan Trudeau with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, describing the illness that these deer are getting. "So that's why you find them near water a lot of the time, because their temperature's spiking and they're trying to cool off."
WMDT.com
Choptank River may be impacted by the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Mixed testing results from the Chesapeake Bay are showing right here on Delmarva. That is because the Chesapeake Bay is connected to the tributaries here. The Choptank River could be in trouble here if these numbers don’t improve. The river is very prominent here on the Eastern Shore. People use it for recreation like fishing and crabbing. Emily Ranson with Clean Water Action says for that river usage is going to be a major concern.
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
WBOC
Wicomico County Pair Charged in Fraud Scheme
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says it has charged two people in connection with a fraud scheme that targeted an elderly veteran of the U.S. military. The sheriff's office said that in early March, its criminal investigation division was notified of a theft scheme in which an elderly military veteran in Salisbury had been taken advantage of since July of 2020.
marinelink.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT to Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, August 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Police Department Facebook Comment on Calvert Street Safety
We are aware of the public concern created by two letters to the editor that were recently published by a local media outlet. The Chestertown Police Department works very hard to ensure the safety, security, and rights of every citizen and visitor within the Town. Every neighborhood in every community has its own issues and concerns. CPD is committed to addressing criminal activity and other quality of life issues wherever they may occur to the best of our ability.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Drug Dealer Arrested; Police Seize Cash, Cocaine, Firearm
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after a month-long investigation the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units and the Charles County SWAT team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences used by Tercell Javon Blackiston, age 34 of California, to store and distribute cocaine.
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Airlifted To Maryland Hospital, State Police Say
A motorcyclist from Virginia was killed and his passenger hospitalized after crashing while riding along a busy Maryland roadway, state police said. Richard Banning, 61, and his 69-year-old female passenger were both airlifted to Maryland hospitals after crashing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Worcester County. Troopers...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Georgetown Royal Farms attack dies from injuries
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police say the victim of an attack at the Royal Farms in Georgetown last week has died from his injuries. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 7th. Investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the convenience store, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Department of Social Services Offers Water and Wastewater Assistance Program
Do you or someone you know need assistance with your water and/or wastewater bill? Talbot County Department of Social Services is offering the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) for qualifying Talbot County households who need financial relief toward water and/or wastewater bills. Eligible households may qualify to receive a one-time assistance payment of up to $2,000.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
WMDT.com
Motorcyclist dies in Worcester Co. crash
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Virginia man Thursday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., troopers responded to Route 50 at Route 610 for a reported motor vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 610 and tried to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Route 50.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
fox5dc.com
Crash involving motorcycle causes delays on southbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway
RIVERDALE, Md. - An early morning crash involving motorcycle is causing delays along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash happened between the Beltway and MD 410 in the Riverdale area. Some traffic is able to get by along the left lane, but major backups are expected until...
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
Ocean City Today
Altoona man faces numerous charges in fatal Berlin crash
Charges have been filed in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last September near the intersection of Route 50 and 610. Brian P. Riley, 48, of Altoona, Pennsylvania faces several felony and misdemeanor charges including negligent manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. On Sept. 18, 2021, Maryland State Police...
Nearly $40K Raised In One Day For Diver Paralyzed In Horrific Accident In Maryland
Support is pouring in for a Pennsylvania man who was seriously injured in a horrific diving accident in Maryland, according to a fundraiser created in his honor. Nearly $40,000 has been raised to support Murat Fresolone after he was airlifted from an Airbnb in Ocean City after the horrible accident on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the GoFundMe.
