Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Hoodie Cat intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 4950 Centre Pointe Dr., North Charleston SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 3, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2022924.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO