Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig
Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
The Post and Courier
Cane Bay takes thriller over James Island
SUMMERVILLE — Kickers. They can break your heart or overfill you with joy. Cane Bay senior Lawson Thorn drilled a 29-yard field goal as time expired to cap an incredible fourth quarter and give the Cobras a 31-28 win over visiting James Island. Thorn’s game-winner came after he was...
The Post and Courier
The Citadel investigating Clay Travis allegation
The Citadel is investigating an allegation that someone in its athletics ticket office called conservative writer and radio show host Clay Travis a racist in a direct message on social media. Travis, founder of the Outkick.com website, posted on his Twitter account on Sept. 15 that someone in the military...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
Reader photo pick of the week: Clouds in the sky
Sometimes, all it takes is a look up to get some perspective. This week, we received many gorgeous photos of clouds in the sky, all unique in their own way. This week's winner is Tom Raleigh of James Island with his photo of an incredible fiery sunset at Folly Beach.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
‘Boozy’ brunches and upscale vibes: Brides-to-be flock to Charleston for bachelorette fun
Andria Crupi has bounced around the country in the past decade for her friends’ bachelorette parties. The New Jersey resident recalls trips to Las Vegas, Miami and Scottsdale, Ariz. But when it became her turn, the 32-year-old bride-to-be warned her friends, her ideal weekend did not include a “Vegas pool party.”
The Post and Courier
CCSD trustees changing how they run their meetings. Here’s how that looks in other cities.
Charleston County School District trustees want to change the way they run their meetings, but the process has created some confusion and concern in the community. CCSD school board meetings typically cover everything from academic performance to safety recommendations to student transfer requests. Now, board members want to make academic...
The Post and Courier
New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant
A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
The Post and Courier
Proposed Charleston development includes hotel brand new to SC and 3 apartment buildings
A new 150-room hotel proposed for the third phase of a still-developing marshfront property on the Charleston peninsula will be the first of its brand in South Carolina. The next stage of development also includes three new apartment buildings, with two of them up to 12 stories tall. The city's...
The Post and Courier
Owner of Savannah's Back in the Day Bakery swings by Post House for specialty brunch
MOUNT PLEASANT — Back in the Day Bakery co-owner Cheryl Day has made her mark on the Savannah, Ga., community since opening the bakery serving scratch-made Southern goods with her husband Griffith in 2002. Day, a 2015 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Baker category, last year released...
The Post and Courier
HUGE ESTATE/YARD SALE Charleston Pen
HUGE ESTATE/YARD SALE Charleston Peninsula, 13 and 15 Meeting Street, 9/15/22- 09/17/22, Thurs & Fri 10a-4p Sat. 10a-2pm Bargains Galore!!!!!!
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30
• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
The Post and Courier
August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced
The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Hoodie Cat
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Hoodie Cat intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 4950 Centre Pointe Dr., North Charleston SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 3, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2022924.
The Post and Courier
Greenville County GOP asks school board candidates about race, LGBT issues
Greenville County school board candidates are criticizing a survey sent out by the local Republican Party that asks whether they think the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Additionally they contend it's the latest sign that school board elections, which in most parts of South Carolina are nonpartisan, are being increasingly dominated by party politics.
The Post and Courier
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra
MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
The Post and Courier
The King’s Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree
The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
The Post and Courier
Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents
Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
