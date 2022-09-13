ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Hanahan's Steve Blanchard named interim football coach in place of Art Craig

Hanahan High School football coach Art Craig will apparently not coach the Hawks when they play his former school, Timberland, on Sept. 16. The Berkeley County School District released a statement on Sept. 14 saying that Steve Blanchard now is serving as the Hawks' interim coach. The school district did...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Cane Bay takes thriller over James Island

SUMMERVILLE — Kickers. They can break your heart or overfill you with joy. Cane Bay senior Lawson Thorn drilled a 29-yard field goal as time expired to cap an incredible fourth quarter and give the Cobras a 31-28 win over visiting James Island. Thorn’s game-winner came after he was...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

The Citadel investigating Clay Travis allegation

The Citadel is investigating an allegation that someone in its athletics ticket office called conservative writer and radio show host Clay Travis a racist in a direct message on social media. Travis, founder of the Outkick.com website, posted on his Twitter account on Sept. 15 that someone in the military...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Reader photo pick of the week: Clouds in the sky

Sometimes, all it takes is a look up to get some perspective. This week, we received many gorgeous photos of clouds in the sky, all unique in their own way. This week's winner is Tom Raleigh of James Island with his photo of an incredible fiery sunset at Folly Beach.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

New dining concept proposed for darkened Mount Pleasant restaurant

A Mount Pleasant seafood restaurant that was open about a year has gone dark, and the owners are planning a new dining venture in its place. A sign on the door of the former Locals Seafood & Rawbar at 545 Belle Station Blvd. off Long Point Road states the closing is temporary and a new concept is coming soon.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through July 30

• Burglar Alarm – Audible, S. Main St. (Tigermart), Hemingway. • Phone Call for Information, Battery Park Rd., Nesmith. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Fernbrooke Dr., Cades. • Traffic Stop, Boat Landing. • Overdose, Davis Rd., Hemingway. • Escort, Nelson Blvd., Kingstree. • Civil Welfare Check, Oakridge Rd., Andrews. •...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

August 2022 Town of Kingstree Yard of the Month announced

The Kingstree Beautification Commission selected Ms. Luester McCullough’s property at 730 Wilcox Street as the August 2022 ‘Yard of the Month’. Ms. McCullough has resided at this location for 44 years. She has always thought of her yard as her farm. She must work it every day.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Hoodie Cat

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Hoodie Cat intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 4950 Centre Pointe Dr., North Charleston SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 3, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2022924.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville County GOP asks school board candidates about race, LGBT issues

Greenville County school board candidates are criticizing a survey sent out by the local Republican Party that asks whether they think the U.S. is fundamentally racist. Additionally they contend it's the latest sign that school board elections, which in most parts of South Carolina are nonpartisan, are being increasingly dominated by party politics.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Tra

MOVING SALE Summerville, Sawmill Trace , 110 Jigsaw Rd , 09/17/22 - 9am - 2pm , Garage & Outdoor items- Weber grill, power tools, skill saws, Ego Lawnmower/blower Hedge cutters, sm fridge, outdoor tables/chairs/storage units, tools, power washer, MUCH more! No early birds!
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

The King’s Table returns with a downtown dinner under the stars in Kingstree

The King’s Table was born in 2019. The elegant dinner under the stars is the baby of Main Street Kingstree and the town of Kingstree. The event is a toddler now. Despite some minor growing pains, it will return from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in front of the historic Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Three injured in unrelated gunshot incidents

Two incidents in which a total of three people were shot early on Sept. 10, in the Kingstree area are under investigation but are not related, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner. Deputies first responded to a shooting on Oakwood Road. A short time later, deputies received a call...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

