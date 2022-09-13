ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Plume, CO

Video released in deputy’s killing of 911 caller

By Rob Low
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zigJK_0huCeQ6000

Warning: The video above contains gun violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Boulder man who called 911 for help ended up dead, shot six times by a Clear Creek Sheriff’s deputy in Silver Plume three months ago.

The parents of Christian Glass held a news conference on Tuesday . They pointed out that their son wasn’t wanted for a crime — he’s the one who called for help. Now, they are demanding accountability.

“He trusted the police to come and help him. Instead, they attacked and killed him,” said Simon Glass, Christian Glass’ father.

On Tuesday, body camera video of the incident was released.

Glass, 22, had crashed his car into an embankment late at night in June when he called 911 for help. But listen to the Clear Creek deputy moments after he arrives on the scene.

  • Deputy: You already said you have weapons in the vehicle.
  • Glass : (Inaudible)
  • Deputy: Because you already said you have weapons in the car.
  • Glass: Can I throw them out?
  • Deputy : No, do not throw them out, do not touch them, do not reach for them. I want you out of the vehicle now.
Nurse will testify against doctor in patient’s death

But Glass never gets out. He shows signs of paranoia and sometimes seems incoherent, and deputies are losing patience.

Law enforcement would eventually bust out a window, shoot him with bean bags six times, use a Taser against him twice, and, finally, a deputy — standing on the hood of the car — shoots Glass six times through the windshield because he said he felt Glass might stab an officer reaching through a rear window.

Before deadly shooting, trooper suggested deputies leave

“There’s a hole in my heart and it will be there till the day I die, ” Sally Glass, Christian’s mother, said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Sally Glass said if the deputy had simply let her son toss his weapons when he offered, Christian Glass would still be alive.

“I think a lot of people now would agree that there’s a systemic problem with policing. It’s too aggressive. They escalate at every opportunity, and it looks like they’re spoiling for a fight,” Sally Glass said .

During the standoff, a state trooper can be heard on his dash camera video asking what the plan is and why Clear Creek deputies don’t just leave if Glass isn’t wanted for a crime.

“If there’s no crime and he’s not suicidal, homicidal or a great danger, then there’s no reason to contact him,” the trooper says.

Watch the full news conference with Christian Glass’ parents

The deputy who fired the gun was back on patrol within days.

Another deputy called to the scene to investigate the homicide muted his body camera video during most of his investigation. The attorneys for Glass’ parents, who are expected to file a lawsuit soon, say that muting of the camera may violate Colorado’s 2-year-old police accountability law.

District Attorney Heidi McCollum, of the 5th Judicial Distrct, said she is still reviewing the case, asking for the public’s patience. She could seek a grand jury indictment.

She’s been in touch with three federal agencies about this case: the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Denver

DA: Charges for Sonny Almanza in deadly shooting of officer

The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Monday charges for suspect Sonny Thomas Almanza in the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff. The DA issued the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder- extreme indifference, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, second-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, large-capacity magazine prohibited, first-degree criminal trespass and crime of violence.  Almanza was arrested several hours after Vakoff was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation.Detectives said that Almanza, 31, was involved in a shooting with Vakoff who...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
City
Silver Plume, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Fbi#Violent Crime#A Clear Creek Sheriff
KKTV

Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
WELD COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Westword

Metro-Denver Weekend Crime: Shootings, Standoff, Meth Lab Bust

Multiple shootings, one of them fatal, took place across metro Denver during the last weekend of summer 2022 — all-too-common occurrences during the city's latest summer of violence. But there were other notable incidents, including the bust of what's described as a meth lab and an extended standoff prompted by the reported victimization of a toddler.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
WELD COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy