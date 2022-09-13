ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley BMO Harris is Open for Business

BMO Harris Bank in Prescott Valley is committed to remaining open to providing excellent service to customers. Its easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project. A little harder to find is access to BMO Harris Bank, which remains open to service their customers.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
techaiapp.com

15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ

Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
JEROME, AZ
SignalsAZ

This Weekend: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Three days, five live bands, over 70 sponsors and exhibitors, eight food trucks, event mobile app and multiple excursions and things to do outdoors including vehicle rock crawl, off-road poker rally, e-bike demo track, Ruger and Cabela displays, and indoor + outdoor displays are just a few hints at what the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is bringing to downtown this weekend, Friday, September 16th through Sunday the 18th. Located inside the Findlay Toyota Center and the surround grounds outside, the inaugural event has been in planning for the past year by the Fain Family Foundation.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11

Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market is This Weekend

The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is fast approaching the weekend of September 17 – 18 on the grounds of the Sharlot Hall Museum. Museum staff are filled with anticipation for our guests to experience over 100 juried artists who are bringing the best of their works to this year’s event.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Media Invite, Luncheon, Kick-Off Party Friday Sept 16 | Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Affinity RV, Tom’s Camperland, Findlay Subaru Prescott, and PC Enterprises – P&S OffRoad present the Kick Off Party and Media Luncheon located at the outdoor food court adjacent the Findlay Toyota Center (outside) on Friday at 11am-1pm and includes BBQ lunch provided by Colt Grill, cash bar provided by Founding Fathers Collective, and speeches from our presenting sponsors. Following the party, tour the event before it opens to the public at 3pm.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park

The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Sept 15 thru Sept 19

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fit Body Boot Camp Holds Grand Opening at Prescott’s Frontier Village

Fit Body Boot Camp, America’s popular weight-loss training program, will have its Grand Opening on September 15, 2022, from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village. Owner Jamaal McCoy, an exercise enthusiast, decided to open the fitness center after seeing the rapid, lasting results experienced by clients.
PRESCOTT, AZ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SignalsAZ

Ivory Pampas Grass: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Ivory Pampas Grass! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A beautiful landscape specimen prized for fabulous fall flowers. The long...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’

PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Transplanting Iris: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about transplanting iris. Learn the best time to do a transplant and more. Also get the answer to the question ‘Do large native junipers need to be watered in October?’. Check out more of The Mountain...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Reminds to Avoid Distracted Driving

The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind residents that it is illegal in Arizona to use a cellphone or an electronic device while driving. House Bill 2318 was signed into law on April 22, 2019, making it illegal to call or text on a handheld cell phone while driving unless the device is in hands-free made.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Library District Expands Online Learning Options

Yavapai County Library District has increased its online offerings with free access to thousands of articles, videos, and online courses. Library patrons may use their library card sign-in information to connect with the resources anytime, anywhere!. New databases:. Gale Business: Entrepreneurship, from Gale, a Cengage Company, offers an intuitive interface...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike

Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona

There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
PRESCOTT, AZ

