Mystery as tragic toddler, 2, who vanished from his family home in the middle of the night after first crawling into bed with his parents is found dead half a mile from his family home
A tragic mystery has struck an Oklahoma community as a toddler was found dead half a mile from his home after vanishing in the middle of the night. Ares Muse, 2, was found in the evening of Monday September 12 after he had gone missing from his home in Okemah the night before, according to the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthouse Police Department.
