Okfuskee County, OK

Mystery as tragic toddler, 2, who vanished from his family home in the middle of the night after first crawling into bed with his parents is found dead half a mile from his family home

A tragic mystery has struck an Oklahoma community as a toddler was found dead half a mile from his home after vanishing in the middle of the night. Ares Muse, 2, was found in the evening of Monday September 12 after he had gone missing from his home in Okemah the night before, according to the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthouse Police Department.
Police identify three Sand Springs students killed in crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Police Department released new details after three high school students were killed and two others were hospitalized because of a crash. Around 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Sand Spring police responded to a report of a crash near Park Road and Colony Circle. A...
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
Husband Of Hit And Run Victim Looking For Answers

A Mannford man is looking for answers after his wife was hit by a truck that left her on the side of the road. Jennifer Eli was walking along West 41st Street South in Mannford when she suddenly blacked out and woke up in a ditch, after a driver hit her on the side of the road.
Inmate Suing Oklahoma Jail Over ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Claim Found Dead In Same Facility

Lawyer Calls Alleged ‘Baby Shark’ Torture Victim’s Death ‘Convenient’. Over the weekend, an Oklahoma County inmate was found dead in his jail cell. The inmate was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured. The inmates claim that that jail employees forced them to listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead

A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
Police Identify Victim Killed In Stabbing At Tulsa Apartment Complex

--- Tulsa Police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Virgin and Peoria. TPD said a woman came home to her apartment at Seminole Hills Tuesday afternoon to discover a man stabbed to death inside. TPD said she called 911 and is cooperating...
Three Sand Springs students killed, two others hospitalized after crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Three high school students in Sand Springs died and two others were injured in a crash, district officials announced. Sand Springs Public Schools officials posted to social media that three Charles Page High School students died in a crash Thursday afternoon. They also said two other students are hospitalized.
Investigation Underway After Playground Equipment At Tulsa Park Set On Fire

An investigation is underway after police say someone set fire to playground equipment at a Tulsa Park. Emergency crews were called to Zeigler Park near Charles Page Boulevard and 41st West Avenue on Friday morning around 4 a.m. The park, called "Fort JD Smith," suffered damage in the early-morning blaze.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
