CENTREVILLE, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Sturgis woman was convicted on Tuesday in St. Joseph County Circuit Court for being in Possession of Methamphetamine and Hydrocodone. 52-year-old Stephani Webb is facing up to ten years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21. Webb was convicted following...
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Charlotte and I-94, work continues on the rebuilding of the ramps at the I-94/I-69 interchange. There will be a two week single-lane closure on eastbound I-94 at I-69...
