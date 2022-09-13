Downtown board approves PILOTs for Greyhound Complex, Crump Blvd. development

The $40.7 million mixed-use development project at the historic Dixie Greyhound Complex in Uptown is moving forward.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission, approved a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the project.

“We think it brings critical mass, density and builds on the momentum in Uptown,” said Brett Roler, DMC senior vice president of planning and development.

The project, being developed by November 6 Investments LLC, will bring 68 apartments, 38,840 square feet of commercial space, 15 artist studios and a self-storage area to the 2.8-acre complex.

The development, located at 475-525 N. Main St. in Uptown, will include five buildings. The Dixie Greyhound Bus Lines building, which dates to 1927, will accommodate 43 residential units. The second and third buildings, which will replace outdoor storage units along North Main Street, will include 25 residential units and a 2,500-square-foot commercial building for a food and beverage tenant.

The former Schlitz Brewery horse stable in the rear of the complex will be renovated into a commercial space with room for food and beverage businesses. Uptown Studios and Storage, which will include 15 artist studios and self-storage, will be built in the adjacent parking lot at 475 N. Main St.

The residential buildings will be called the Greyhound Station and Greyhound Yard apartments.

A construction permit for the four-story Uptown Studios building was filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development in August . November 6 bought the property at 475 N. Main St. for $600,000 in 2021, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Bill Ganus of November 6 Investments said current self-storage facilities at the Greyhound and Schlitz Brewery sites are a mixture of artist studios and storage. After touring the facility several times and speaking with tenants, the developers decided against relocating the resident artists or removing the storage facilities.

Greyhound Station renovation by the numbers

29 studio apartments

36 one-bedroom apartments

Three two-bedroom apartments

15 artist studios

38,840 square feet of commercial space

65 on-site parking spaces (101 off-street)

Five buildings including historic preservation of the former Schlitz Brewery horse stable and Dixie Greyhound Complex.

$40,733,429 total development cost including land acquisition

November 6 bought Downtown Ministorage LLC, which operates the storage facility at 525 N. Main St., in January 2020.

“We wanted to preserve existing spaces,” Ganus said. “It wasn’t just self-storage. The existing Greyhound building is both artist studios and storage … we didn’t want to relocate them.”

Although DMC staff rarely recommend PILOTs for self-storage facilities, the historic preservation and mixed-use components of the project make it an exception, Roler said.

“Self-storage is one of the elements, not the primary one,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter. The development is expected to open late in 2023, according to the PILOT application.

Memphis-based LRK is the architect.

Last December, November 6 Investments also received a $2.25 million loan from Pathway Lending for the project.

JEL Developments LLC plans to build a three-building mixed-use development at 34 E.H. Crump Blvd. in South City. (Courtesy cnct design)

Mixed-use development at 34 E.H. Crump Blvd.

The board also approved a 10-year PILOT for a $5,627,711 mixed-use development at 34 E.H. Crump Blvd. in South City.

Developers JEL Developments LLC plan to build a three-building complex, including 29 residential units, 2,790 square feet of commercial space and two live/work units along Virginia Avenue. Construction is expected to take a year and will begin in the second quarter of 2023.

Memphis-based cnct design is the architect.

Chisca on Main PILOT transfer

Along with the two 10-year PILOTs, board members also approved the transfer of the Chisca Hotel PILOT. Main Street Apartments LLC transferred ownership to Rockcreek Plaza Apartments LP. Williams Properties Inc. is a general partner with Rockcreek Plaza, according to the agreement.

The transfer means Rockcreek Plaza owns both the Chisca on Main apartments and the adjacent garage. In 2012, Mainstreet Apartments LLC received a 20-year PILOT for the Chisca on Main redevelopment. The PILOT agreement closed in 2014.

The new owners inherit time left on the 20-year term. The change in ownership is expected to be final in October.

Jay Curtis of Sunshine Holdings, a Memphis-based assisted living and multifamily real estate firm, represented Rockcreek Plaza Apartments LP, according to the request for assignment application.

Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle of Carlisle Corp. represented Main Street Apartment Partners LLC, according to the application.

$226 million Sheraton Hotel development

Proposals for a 30-year PILOT for the $226 million renovation of the Downtown Memhis Sheraton Hotel will be heard next month.

“We’re bringing the item back next month so it will be properly heard,” said Paul Young, DMC president and CEO.

The item was on the meeting agenda. It will be heard instead at the Oct. 11 meeting because city officials have further questions on the proposal, Young said.

Hotel Memphis L.P., a partnership between Miami-based Starwood Capital Group and Kentucky-based Schulte Hospitality Group, submitted a PILOT application on Sept. 6.

Hotel Memphis representatives attended the meeting and said they were eager to get the deal done and for Mayor Jim Strickland’s support.

The application includes an $86 million renovation along with $37 million in upgrades for the hotel rooms and public spaces over the next 30 years. Plans for construction of a second tower with 300 more rooms is estimated at $103 million.

“The administration did not delay. The applicant chose to delay. The applicant asked the administration to advocate/support the application for incentives. However, without understanding exactly what is being proposed and on what timeline, the administration couldn’t offer that support,” said Dan Springer, deputy chief operating officer for the city, said via email after the meeting.

Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries contributed to this report.