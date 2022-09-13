ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Downtown board approves PILOTs for Greyhound Complex, Crump Blvd. development

By Neil Strebig
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

The $40.7 million mixed-use development project at the historic Dixie Greyhound Complex in Uptown is moving forward.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission, approved a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the project.

“We think it brings critical mass, density and builds on the momentum in Uptown,” said Brett Roler, DMC senior vice president of planning and development.

The project, being developed by November 6 Investments LLC, will bring 68 apartments, 38,840 square feet of commercial space, 15 artist studios and a self-storage area to the 2.8-acre complex.

The development, located at 475-525 N. Main St. in Uptown, will include five buildings. The Dixie Greyhound Bus Lines building, which dates to 1927, will accommodate 43 residential units. The second and third buildings, which will replace outdoor storage units along North Main Street, will include 25 residential units and a 2,500-square-foot commercial building for a food and beverage tenant.

The former Schlitz Brewery horse stable in the rear of the complex will be renovated into a commercial space with room for food and beverage businesses. Uptown Studios and Storage, which will include 15 artist studios and self-storage, will be built in the adjacent parking lot at 475 N. Main St.

The residential buildings will be called the Greyhound Station and Greyhound Yard apartments.

A construction permit for the four-story Uptown Studios building was filed with the Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development in August . November 6 bought the property at 475 N. Main St. for $600,000 in 2021, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Bill Ganus of November 6 Investments said current self-storage facilities at the Greyhound and Schlitz Brewery sites are a mixture of artist studios and storage. After touring the facility several times and speaking with tenants, the developers decided against relocating the resident artists or removing the storage facilities.

Greyhound Station renovation by the numbers

  • 29 studio apartments
  • 36 one-bedroom apartments
  • Three two-bedroom apartments
  • 15 artist studios
  • 38,840 square feet of commercial space
  • 65 on-site parking spaces (101 off-street)
  • Five buildings including historic preservation of the former Schlitz Brewery horse stable and Dixie Greyhound Complex.
  • $40,733,429 total development cost including land acquisition

November 6 bought Downtown Ministorage LLC, which operates the storage facility at 525 N. Main St., in January 2020.

“We wanted to preserve existing spaces,” Ganus said. “It wasn’t just self-storage. The existing Greyhound building is both artist studios and storage … we didn’t want to relocate them.”

Although DMC staff rarely recommend PILOTs for self-storage facilities, the historic preservation and mixed-use components of the project make it an exception, Roler said.

“Self-storage is one of the elements, not the primary one,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter. The development is expected to open late in 2023, according to the PILOT application.

Memphis-based LRK is the architect.

Last December, November 6 Investments also received a $2.25 million loan from Pathway Lending for the project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423nn5_0huCeADc00

JEL Developments LLC plans to build a three-building mixed-use development at 34 E.H. Crump Blvd. in South City. (Courtesy cnct design)

Mixed-use development at 34 E.H. Crump Blvd.

The board also approved a 10-year PILOT for a $5,627,711 mixed-use development at 34 E.H. Crump Blvd. in South City.

Developers JEL Developments LLC plan to build a three-building complex, including 29 residential units, 2,790 square feet of commercial space and two live/work units along Virginia Avenue. Construction is expected to take a year and will begin in the second quarter of 2023.

Memphis-based cnct design is the architect.

Chisca on Main PILOT transfer

Along with the two 10-year PILOTs, board members also approved the transfer of the Chisca Hotel PILOT. Main Street Apartments LLC transferred ownership to Rockcreek Plaza Apartments LP. Williams Properties Inc. is a general partner with Rockcreek Plaza, according to the agreement.

The transfer means Rockcreek Plaza owns both the Chisca on Main apartments and the adjacent garage. In 2012, Mainstreet Apartments LLC received a 20-year PILOT for the Chisca on Main redevelopment. The PILOT agreement closed in 2014.

The new owners inherit time left on the 20-year term. The change in ownership is expected to be final in October.

Jay Curtis of Sunshine Holdings, a Memphis-based assisted living and multifamily real estate firm, represented Rockcreek Plaza Apartments LP, according to the request for assignment application.

Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle of Carlisle Corp. represented Main Street Apartment Partners LLC, according to the application.

$226 million Sheraton Hotel development

Proposals for a 30-year PILOT for the $226 million renovation of the Downtown Memhis Sheraton Hotel will be heard next month.

“We’re bringing the item back next month so it will be properly heard,” said Paul Young, DMC president and CEO.

The item was on the meeting agenda. It will be heard instead at the Oct. 11 meeting because city officials have further questions on the proposal, Young said.

Hotel Memphis L.P., a partnership between Miami-based Starwood Capital Group and Kentucky-based Schulte Hospitality Group, submitted a PILOT application on Sept. 6.

Hotel Memphis representatives attended the meeting and said they were eager to get the deal done and for Mayor Jim Strickland’s support.

The application includes an $86 million renovation along with $37 million in upgrades for the hotel rooms and public spaces over the next 30 years. Plans for construction of a second tower with 300 more rooms is estimated at $103 million.

“The administration did not delay. The applicant chose to delay. The applicant asked the administration to advocate/support the application for incentives. However, without understanding exactly what is being proposed and on what timeline, the administration couldn’t offer that support,” said Dan Springer, deputy chief operating officer for the city, said via email after the meeting.

Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County

Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WREG

FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
City
Crump, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
millington-news.com

Around Town: September 15, 2022

The Vietnam War lasted from 1961 to 1975, the United States sent nearly 3 million troops to the conflict with several thousands not returning home. Those who died during the Vietnam War are immortalized in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Several years ago a traveling version of the public tribute was constructed and has made the rounds around the country. Scheduled for Sept. 22-26, the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Millington at Abandoned Antiques located at 8323 Highway 51 North.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Commercial Building#Greyhound Lines#Pilot#Recreation Construction#Memphis City Council#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Greyhound Complex#Dmc#Schlitz Brewery
DeSoto Times Today

Gold Strike Casino Resort opens $4 million High Limit room

Gold Strike Resort in Tunica celebrated the opening of its newly renovated and expanded $4 million High Limit gaming area with a ribbon-cutting. The resort upgraded its High Limits Room with a fresh look, layout and design. The new 6,600-square-foot elevated gaming experience includes exclusive cage and credit services, dedicated cocktail service and a VIP lounge.
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

2 Chainz-owned restaurant to open Downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Esco Restaurant & Tapas is set to open in Downtown Memphis. The restaurant was founded by rappers 2 Chainz and Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, with the first locations opening in Georgia. The Memphis location will open at 154 Lt. George W Lee Ave, right behind...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk’s Office prepares for another week of closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday will be the last day for you to access the Shelby County Clerk’s Office before a full week of closure next week. Earlier this summer, officials with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office told us all office locations would be closed next week Sept. 19-23 to catch up on an increase in new and renewed plate requests.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
lakelandcurrents.com

High Fashion Comes To Lakeland

While many in Lakeland are excited about the new businesses opening or slated to open, one retailer that’s quietly being talked about as one of the next hot women’s fashion stores in Shelby County is preparing to open. Chosen Lines Boutique, which is located in The Lake District...
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board

The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
arlenbennycenac.com

What to do the Next Time You’re in Collierville, Tennessee

Standing tall as a Memphis suburb, the town of Collierville, Tennessee is a destination that’s known for its thriving downtown scene, charming atmosphere, and friendly citizens, making it perfect for you to check out the next time you’re in Tennessee and looking for a city that’s at a slightly slower pace than Nashville or Chattanooga. Luckily, this travel guide from Southern Living is the perfect resource for you to find the best spots in Collierville to visit with your family or friends such as the charming Town Square, the many memorable restaurants and shops along Collierville’s Main Street, or the several green spaces throughout the city where you can enjoy nature while taking a break from exploring Collierville’s countless, beautiful attractions!
COLLIERVILLE, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Olive House Mediterranean Grocery Opening This Weekend

According to Adam Adam (yes, his first and last name is the same), the owner of Olive House Mediterranean Grocery, the public is welcome to come by this Saturday, September 17, at 6pm for a sneak peak of his new store. The store, which is located in The Lake District...
LAKELAND, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy