Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Matthew Judon spits on Patriots’ ‘moral victories’ ahead of Week 2 tilt vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to flush away Week 1. New England lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, on Sunday. Not only did they lose by multiple scores, but the Patriots looked sloppy and unprepared throughout the Week 1 loss. Judon was one of...
NBC Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect'
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick won't be buying any TB12 or BRADY gear any time soon. During his recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Fitzpatrick made it clear he isn't a big fan of Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. He recalled multiple instances in which Brady rubbed him the wrong way during their matchups over the years.
Even Adrian Peterson wants to sign with the Bills (video)
Things didn’t go according to plan for Adrian Peterson in his boxing exhibition. That still doesn’t mean football is over for him. Peterson, 37, might still have something in that tank. If he does, he clearly hopes that chance to win a Super Bowl comes with the Buffalo Bills.
What the Steelers are saying about Patriots heading into Week 2 matchup
Here are five notable things the Steelers said about the Patriots this week. Based on the way the Patriots played last week, it’s a bit surprising to hear the words lockdown and legendary associated with them. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had high praise for a pair of Patriots...
Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it
Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers bolster pass-rush depth ahead of Patriots matchup
One player can't replace T.J. Watt, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still need reinforcements while the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sidelined. The Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday. The Steelers are expected to place Watt on injured reserve in a corresponding move, per Yates.
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
FOX Sports
New era in Patriots-Steelers rivalry begins minus Brady, Ben
PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the better part of two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots would meet almost annually in a rivalry heavy on stakes and star power. Not so much in 2022. Not with Ben Roethlisberger in retirement, Tom Brady in Tampa and the two teams...
NBC Sports
Shanahan refutes Fields’ remarks that Lance takes 'too many hits'
Despite what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields might think, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance did a good job protecting himself in Sunday’s Week 1 loss. Moments after Fields told reporters on Wednesday that he witnessed Lance take “too many hits” in the game, both Shanahan and Lance gave their takes on how they thought the young QB did.
NBC Sports
Shanahan offers Kittle status update for Week 2 vs. Seahawks
In the aftermath of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle would return for a full week of practice. That will not happen, as Kittle was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday due to a groin...
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers are expected to put T.J. Watt on IR
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that the team would make a decision on putting linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve at the appropriate time and it appears that time will be in the near future. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Steelers are expected to...
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
NBC Sports
Week 2 injury report roundup: J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey questionable for Ravens
Week Two of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday. The teams playing on Monday...
NBC Sports
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
NBC Sports
How Ryans believes 49ers' defense can outplay Smith, Seahawks
After outdueling longtime 49ers nemesis Russell Wilson and his new team, the Denver Broncos, on Monday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith now has his eye on the 49ers. Ahead of San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup with Smith and Co. at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said the veteran journeyman’s Monday Night Football showing was a good reminder that the team can’t underestimate the Seahawks on Sunday -- even with Wilson gone.
thecomeback.com
Patriots make Mac Jones decision before Steelers game
The New England Patriots feel that second-year quarterback Mac Jones is healed from the illness that kept him from practicing earlier this week. The organization removed Jones from the injury report on Friday, which means he will be full-go in a crucial AFC matchup against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Longtime...
NBC Sports
What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line
The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply. What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered. Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson was born with 'extra bone in back of ankle,' prompting recent surgery
2021 Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in March, but missed his new team's season-opener in Week 1 as he recovers from ankle surgery. Jackson is listed as questionable heading into the Chargers' Week 2 AFC West "Thursday Night Football" showdown and is reportedly going to be a game-time decision.
