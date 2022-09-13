Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
nbcboston.com
Arrest Made in Roslindale Stabbing
Boston police have made an arrest in a serious stabbing in Roslindale Wednesday. Kenneth Edwards, 37, was arrested after the stabbing on Marion Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said Edwards was found on Marion Street with blood on his clothing. The victim was found down the street with multiple stab wounds....
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit and Killed by Box Truck in Rockport
A woman was hit and killed by a box truck in Rockport, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, according to Rockport police. Police said the woman was hit on Railroad Avenue just before 3 p.m. The truck driver and two passersby were trying to help when police arrived. The victim was airlifted...
nbcboston.com
Truck Ends Up on Car After Going Airborne in Rhode Island Crash
A truck ended up on top of another car during a crash Thursday evening in Cranston, Rhode Island, which left one driver with a broken leg, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The truck crashed into a vehicle Thursday night at the Reservoir Road and Woodbridge Road intersection, which sent it flying into the air, before it landed on another car, WJAR reported.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…
DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
nbcboston.com
Car Leads Police on 21-Mile Chase on Flat Tires, Troopers Say
A man who traveled over 21 miles on flat tires during a pursuit with Massachusetts State Police has been taken into custody and is expected in court Wednesday, according to officials. Troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger, which they say had been stolen out of Rhode Island and fled...
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged With Hoax Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Released
The woman arrested by the FBI in connection with a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital was released on conditions after a detention hearing on Friday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins identified the woman as Catherine Leavy of Westfield, Massachusetts, who is charged with one count of making a false telephonic bomb threat, in connection with a threat made to the hospital on Aug. 30. Investigators says she has admitted to it, expressing disapproval of the hospital several times during her interview with federal agents.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
nbcboston.com
Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Chelsea Apartment Building
A fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Friday morning caused extensive damage to an apartment building. The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. in a building on Shurtleff Street and has since been extinguished. Fire officials said no one was injured and the fire did not extend to the neighboring building.
Wareham Authorities Seek Information After Incident of Hunter Harassment
The Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Wareham Police are looking for more information about an incident earlier this week in which a hunter was harassed by another individual. According to a post on the Wareham DNR Facebook page, the incident took place on Tuesday, September 13 between the hours...
capecod.com
Firefighters extricate driver after vehicle rolls on side in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A vehicle rolled on its side in Wellfleet about 8 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Long Pond Road not far from Ocean View Drive. Firefighters extricated the driver, who appeared to have escaped any serious injury from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
capecod.com
Several crashes keep Falmouth firefighters busy
FALMOUTH – Several traffic crashes in Falmouth kept emergency crews busy Thursday morning. A head-on collision was reported at Jones Road and Davis Straits sometime after 9 AM. As officials were cleaning up that scene, another crash happened in the same area. Shortly before 11 AM, a box truck pulled wires causing a broken pole on Anchorage Road. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crash which are all under investigation by Falmouth Police.
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
ABC6.com
3 taken to hospital after crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lakeville Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Route 140 near Myricks Street. No further information was released.
nbcboston.com
Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers
After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Boston
A person was critically injured in a daytime shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 1215 Blue Hill Avenue. A person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. The...
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
nbcboston.com
Major Street Flooding in Boston's Chinatown Area Due to Massive Water Main Break
A water main break caused considerable street flooding and wreaked havoc for commuters Friday morning in the Chinatown area of Boston. The water main break happened in the area of Kneeland Street and Washington Street, not far from the Chinatown T stop and Tufts Medical Center. The issue began around 5:30 a.m. Friday, and water was flowing down the streets there for hours on end.
