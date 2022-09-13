Read full article on original website
4-H members speak out at listening session
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- Lincoln County is facing a budget shortfall which has forced the county board's finance committee to look at ways to balance the budget, which they are required to do by state law. The current proposal by the finance committee is to cut funding to the UW - Extension Office which supports programs like the county's 4-H clubs.
Wausau School District reviewing an incident between a student and a teacher
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau School District is currently reviewing a concerning incident and a teacher at Wausau East High School, that's according to the Wausau School District. The District is conducting an investigation currently. To protect the student, no other information is being provided at this time. This story...
Pickleball coming to Merrill
MERRILL - The fastest growing sport in the nation is expanding to Merrill. Six lighted pickleball courts will be built in Ott's Park in 2023 thanks to the generosity of the Bierman Family Foundation. Construction is slated for next spring. Once completed, the new pickleball courts will give residents an...
Boys and Girls Club in Rhinelander looking for staff members
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - "Unfortunately I feel like a lot of places and businesses do have low staffing," said Sydnei Smith. Many kids rely on after-school programming, but the Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhinelander just doesn’t have the staff. "It’s tough I know that the Boys and Girls Club offers a safe space for kids to go when they’re aren’t at home after school, or they don’t necessarily have a place to go," said Smith.
Park Falls to welcome a new Police Chief early in 2023
PARK FALLS (WJFW) - The City of Park Falls has appointed Sergeant Marvin D. Nevelier to become the Chief of Police, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Nevelier will replace current Chief of Police, Jerry Ernst. Ernst is retiring after serving Park Falls and their residents for more than 32 years. Nevelier...
Low flying plane in Lincoln County spurs questions
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received multiple phone calls regarding a yellow "low-flying" plane Thursday afternoon. The plane was seen near the towns of Pine River and Scott. The department assured residents via Facebook the plane was dusting crops. No time estimate was given for the plane's activities, but the...
Rev up your engines for the Fall Ride!
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The fall ride in tomahawk reves up their engines Thursday, an event dedicated to riding motorcycles at the start of the fall season. The executive director of the tomahawk chamber of commerce expects this year to be bigger and better than ever!. "So we all came...
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
One person dead after a motorcycle crash in Wood Co.
PORT EDWARDS (WJFW) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Wood County overnight. Wood Co. Central Dispatch received a report at 2:26 a.m. about a motorcycle crash on STH 54 near Green Grove Lane. According to the Wood Co. Sheriff's Department, an initial investigation revealed a motorcycle...
Wausau West's Undefeated Season Ends After Loss to Marshfield
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West found themselves in the top-10 of the Coaches Poll Rankings for the first time this season. They posted an impressive 5-0 start and looked to stay unbeaten when they hosted Marshfield on Friday. Marshfield, on the other hand, was 3-2 coming in to this matchup.
Mosinee Uses Big 2nd Half Push to Defeat Hayward
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- After an unpredictable start to the season, Mosinee found themselves hosting Hayward in a Great Northern Conference matchup. Mosinee went in with a 2-1-1 record while Hayward was 1-3 before taking on Mosinee. The dynamic duo of Jirschele and Stoffel from Mosinee combined for 5 total touchdowns...
Kelly Castle opens its doors for the Fall Ride
TOMAHAWK - Area attraction Kelley Castle has opened its doors to the public, but only for the weekend. Coinciding with Fall Ride, the authentic castle is open through Sunday. Built by Northwoods resident Pete Kelley, the castle has been an ongoing project since 1987. The castle is located on Rice Road in Tomahawk and expects to see several hundred visitors.
Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express” coming to Wausau
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Murder and mystery will be on-hand at the Wausau campus of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP). The UWSP Department of Theatre and Dance will give a live reading of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” on Thurs., Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Set...
Colby Remains Undefeated After Win in Edgar
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- In the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the defending state champions Colby headed over to Edgar in a rematch of their explosive matchup last year. Both teams came into this matchup undefeated, so something had to give. Edgar dominated the first quarter on both sides...
Marathon's Air Raid Offense Proves to be Too Much for Abbostford
MARATHON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Abbotsford had an impressive 4-0 start to the season, with Marathon being their toughest challenge to date. The Red Raiders looked to play spoilers coming into their matchup with Abbotsford with a 2-2 record. Marathon used the air raid style of offense with deep passes, which resulted...
Crandon's Three-Game Winning Streak Ends After Loss to Crivitz
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crandon had a rough start to the season, dropping their opening matchup to start 0-1. After that, they were able to go on a three-game winning streak that included a shutout win over Tomahawk last week. Going into their matchup with Crivitz this week, Crandon was 3-1,...
